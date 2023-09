Reign Judge Fronts La Ligne’s Fall Denim Campaign

Alistair Taylor-Young

Fall already? We can hardly believe it either. Even though we’re dripping in sweat simply looking at any coats right now, the campaigns of the season provide a good idea of what to expect in stores next season. We’re starting to see the first of the fall/winter 2023 campaigns drop, including La Ligne’s latest starring model Reign Judge, Canada Goose’s foray into the wilderness, and more. Keep an eye on this space as we add all the cold-weather highlights. Stay warm out there.



La Ligne

Starring Reign Judge

Alistair Taylor-Young

La Ligne

Starring Reign Judge

Alistair Taylor-Young

Lafayette 148 New York

Starring Maggie Gyllenhaal

Courtesy of Lafayette 148 New York

Coach ‘Wear Your Shine’

Starring Dove Cameron

Joshua Woods

Canada Goose

Annie Liebovitz

Canada Goose

Annie Liebovitz

Breitling

Starring Charlize Theron

Courtesy of Breitling

J.McLaughlin

Starring Alicia Burke

Dan Martensen

Ami

Paolo Roversi

J.McLaughlin

Starring Arizona Muse and Shayna McNeil

Dan Martensen

Ami

Paolo Roversi

Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop

Starring Kate Hudson and Halle Berry

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Moose Knuckles

Starring Alanis Morissette

Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

7 For All Mankind

Starring Georgia May Jagger

Sonia Szóstak

Acne Studios

Starring Kylie Jenner

Carlijn Jacobs

Acne Studios

Starring Kylie Jenner

Carlijn Jacobs

SKIMS

Starring Madelaine Petsch

Stevie Dance

SKIMS

Starring Madelaine Petsch

Stevie Dance

Isabel Marant

Starring Irina Shayk

Robin Galiegue

Isabel Marant

Starring Liya Kebede

Robin Galiegue

Casablanca

Remi Ferrantes

Casablanca

Remi Ferrantes

Balmain

Rafael Pavarotti

Balmain

Rafael Pavarotti

Alaïa

Tyrone Lebon

Gucci

Starring Vittoria Ceretti

David Sims

Pandora

Starring Precious Lee

Courtesy Pandora

Levi’s

Starring Anitta

Charlie Denis

La Ligne

Starring Christina Ricci

Nino Muñoz

Pandora

Starring Pamela Anderson

Courtesy Pandora

Aritzia

Starring Emma Chamberlain

Courtesy Aritzia

Aritzia

Starring Emma Chamberlain

Courtesy Aritzia

Loewe

Starring Taylor Russell

David Sims

Loewe

Starring Tang Wei

David Sims

Bottega Veneta

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Saint Laurent

Starring Zoë Kravitz

Gray Sorrenti

Saint Laurent

Starring Hailey Bieber

Gray Sorrenti

Saint Laurent

Starring Kate Moss

Gray Sorrenti

Maje

Starring Lila Moss

courtesy of Maje

Maje

Starring Lila Moss

courtesy of Maje

Neiman Marcus

Arnaud Lejeuine

Boss

Starring Gigi Hadid

Mikael Jansson

Boss

Starring Naomi Campbell

Mikael Jansson

Alexander McQueen

Starring Elle Fanning

David Sims

Alexander McQueen

Starring Liu Wen

David Sims

Michael Kors Collection

Starring Vittoria Ceretti and Anok Yai

Inez & Vinoodh

Alexander McQueen

Starring Naomi Campbell

David Sims

Michael Kors Collection

Starring Vittoria Ceretti and Anok Yai

Inez & Vinoodh

Toteme

Zoë Ghertner

Toteme

Zoë Ghertner

Stella McCartney

Starring Kendall Jenner

Harley Weir

Stella McCartney

Starring Kendall Jenner

Story continues

Harley Weir

Clemence Ellery

Starring The Bloom Twins

David Roemer

Ralph Lauren RL888

Starring Anna Ewers

Carter Berg

Ralph Lauren RL888

Starring Fei Fei Sun

Carter Berg

Genny

Starring Karolina Kurkova

Dario Cattelani

Genny

Starring Karolina Kurkova

Dario Cattelani

DKNY

Starring Amelia Gray Hamlin

Dan Martensen

DKNY

Starring Abby Champion

Dan Martensen

Graff

Starring Rianne Van Rompaey

Mikael Jansson

MCM

Starring Cindy Crawford

Juergen Teller

Anthropologie

Starring Phoebe Tonkin

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Starring Phoebe Tonkin

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Tommy Hilfiger

Starring SZA

Renell Medrano

Tommy Hilfiger

Starring Paloma Elsesser

Renell Medrano

Thom Browne

Emma Louise Swanson

Tommy Hilfiger

Starring Amber Valletta

Renell Medrano

Calvin Klein

Starring Jennie

Inez & Vinoodh

Thom Browne

Emma Louise Swanson

Calvin Klein

Starring Kendall Jenner

Inez & Vinoodh

Calvin Klein

Starring Alexa Demie

Inez & Vinoodh

Ferragamo

Starring Vittoria Ceretti and Anok Yai

Tyler Mitchell

Ferragamo

Starring Vittoria Ceretti, Kelela, Anok Yai, and Mona Tougaard

Tyler Mitchell

Ferragamo

Starring Jessica Stam

Tyler Mitchell

Marc Jacobs

Starring Kim Kardashian

Tyrone Lebon

Marc Jacobs

Starring Kim Kardashian

Tyrone Lebon

Marc Jacobs

Starring Kim Kardashian

Tyrone Lebon

Victoria’s Secret

Starring Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski

Mikael Jansson

Victoria’s Secret

Starring Gisele Bündchen

Mikael Jansson

Victoria’s Secret

Starring Adut Akech and Naomi Campbell

Mikael Jansson

Veronica Beard

Tom Schirmacher

Veronica Beard

Tom Schirmacher

CH Carolina Herrera

Starring Christy Turlington

Brigitte Lacombe

CH Carolina Herrera

Starring Christy Turlington

Brigitte Lacombe

Versace

Mert & Marcus

DL1961

Starring Ella Richards

Sascha Von Bismarck

Versace

Mert & Marcus

DL1961

Starring Ella Richards

Sascha Von Bismarck

Miu Miu

Starring Ethel Cain

Zoë Ghertner

Miu Miu

Starring Emma Corrin

Zoë Ghertner

Miu Miu

Starring Mia Goth

Zoë Ghertner

Balenciaga

Starring Isabelle Huppert

Tyler Mitchell

Balenciaga

Starring Vittoria Ceretti

Tyler Mitchell

Balenciaga

Starring Minttu Vesala

Tyler Mitchell

Loro Piana

Glen Luchford

Loro Piana

Glen Luchford

Dior

© Brigitte Niedermair

Dior

© Brigitte Niedermair

Dior

© Brigitte Niedermair

Self-Portrait

Starring Gigi Hadid

Tyrone Lebon

Self-Portrait

Starring Gigi Hadid

Tyrone Lebon

Prada

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Willy Vanderperre

Prada

Starring Letitia Wright

Willy Vanderperre

Fendi

Craig McDean

Fendi

Craig McDean

You Might Also Like