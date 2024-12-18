Hunter Sallis has 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists as Wake Forest beats James Madison 75-58

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds and five assists on Tuesday night to help Wake Forest pull away for a 75-58 win over James Madison.

James Madison (6-5) made 6 of 8 from the field and the Dukes jumped to a 14-7 lead after Texas A&M transfer Bryce Lindsay hit a 3-pointer about 4 1/2 minutes into the game. Wake Forest trimmed its deficit to a point three times in the first half, the last of which came after Sallis made back-to-back baskets to cap the first-half scoring as JMU led 32-31.

Cameron Hildreth hit two free throws to open the second half and give Wake Forest its first lead of the game. There were three more lead changes in the next three-plus minutes before Hildreth made a layup with 16:05 to play that gave Wake Forest the lead for good. Hildreth added two free throws and Sallis converted a three-point play before Hildreth and Davin Cosby Jr. made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 13-0 run.

Eddie Ricks III hit a 3-pointer with 12:22 remaining to end JMU's 4-plus minute scoring drought and trim the deficit to 50-41. Sallis responded with back-to-back baskets before Cosby added a 3-pointer and a layup that pushed the lead to 18 with 9:38 to go. The Demon Deacons led by double figures the rest of the way.

Hildreth scored 18 points and Cosby 13 for Wake Forest (9-3).

Mark Freeman led James Madison with 14 points. Luke Anderson scored 11 and Elijah Hutchins-Everett 10.

The Associated Press