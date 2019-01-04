Hunter-Reay, Newgarden join ROC Mexico line-up

Pablo Elizalde
motorsport.com

The duo will represent Team USA in the Nations Cup in the January 19-20 event.

Hunter-Reay, the 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner, made his debut in the Race of Champions in Bangkok in 2012 and has been a regular in the event since.

"I'm delighted to be making my sixth straight appearance at the Race Of Champions," Hunter-Reay said.

"I'm proud to represent America, IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500 and I look forward to hearing the noise of the crowds in Mexico City, where the passion for motorsport is huge."

Newgarden, the winner of the IndyCar title in 2017, had already partnered Hunter-Reay in the Race of Champions last year, when the Penske driver competed in the event for the first time.

The pair were knocked out in the group stages of the Nations Cup.

"I've always been a big fan of the Race Of Champions. It's incredible to get to join the event and go head-to-head with so many talented drivers from all forms of motorsport," said Newgarden, who was knocked out in the quarterfinals in last year's ROC in the individual event.

"Experience is a big advantage at the Race Of Champions so I'm pumped to be competing for the second year in a row. But there's also a strong class of rookies this year and they often end up doing well because they don't come in with high expectations.

"The key is to be able to adapt quickly. There are so many different driving styles required across the cars in the competition. Whoever's the best at acclimating to each car the quickest will have the best chance at a win…"

RoC 2019 - confirmed drivers:

 David Coulthard

13-time F1 race winner

 Sebastian Vettel

Four-time F1 champion

 Mick Schumacher

European Formula 3 champion

 Daniel Suarez

NASCAR Xfinity champion

 Memo Rojas

Three-time Daytona 24 Hours winner

 Patricio O’Ward

Indy Lights champion

 Benito Guerra

FIA PWRC champion

 Tom Kristensen

9-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner 

 Johan Kristoffersson

Two-time World Rallycross champion

 Helio Castroneves

Three-time Indy 500 winner

 Lucas di Grassi

Formula E champion

 Ryan Hunter-Reay

IndyCar champion, Indy 500 winner

 Josef Newgarden

IndyCar champion

