Hunter rain boots are on sale from $55 during Black Friday 2020

These wellies are down to an incredibly low price.

For the fashionistas who are shopping all the best Black Friday 2020 deals, we've got one more to add to the docket, and it's on everyone's favorite rain boot. Right now, there's a golden opportunity to save on Hunter's wellies—a notoriously pricey investment. While they normally teeter in the triple digits, these chic-yet-functional shoes are currently on sale at Woot for more than half-off.

For today, November 27 only (or until they sell out!), shoppers can snag the Hunter Tall rain boot in hunter green, which are normally priced at $150, for $54.99, giving you nearly $100 in savings—that's a 63% markdown! Amazon Prime members will also get free shipping on their order.

Rainy day weather this spring will be no match for these Hunter wellies.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Hunter brand, you’re probably wondering what’s so great about these magical boots. We put them to the test to see if they were really worth the money—and they totally are. Using a plastic storage bin filled with water, our tester stepped in and sloshed around, and these wellies never once let water leak through the sole. Instead, she said that her feet felt fully insulated, and when she took them off, her socks were 100% dry. They’re also built to last: Reviewed photographer Betsey Goldwasser has had a pair of Hunter boots for more than 12 years.

Since price drops this low don't happen often on these legendary boots, they're bound to sell out quickly: Some styles are already gone, and the rest are soon to follow, so you'll want to act fast to get yours.

