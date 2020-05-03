How Hunter McGrady is taking care of her body and mental health during the pandemic

Sundays are a day to recharge and reset by hanging with friends, turning off your phone, bathing for hours on end, or doing whatever else works for you. In this column (in conjunction with our Instagram Self-Care Sunday series), we ask editors, experts, influencers, writers, and more what a perfect self-care Sunday means to them, from tending to their mental and physical health to connecting with their community to indulging in personal joys. We want to know why Sundays are important and how people enjoy them, from morning to night.

Hunter McGrady is no stranger to enjoying a lazy Sunday. And with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreading across the world, the model and activist has made sure to keep the same Sunday routine she had before: refreshing her house, her hair, and her relationship with her husband (Brian Keys, an advertising executive).

“To be completely transparent, things haven’t changed too drastically,” says the 26-year-old, who first made waves back in 2017 as the curviest model to ever be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. “Most Sundays I spend with my husband doing stuff around our house and then chilling at night watching a movie.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Sundays, McGrady also organizes her work schedule for the following week to help reset, especially since she recently launched a fashion line partnership with QVC called All Worthy. But even though Sunday is often a day for work, it’s also a day for play. “Sundays are my beauty days,” the star says. “I do all my face masks, nails, hair masks, etc.”

For this week’s Self-Care Sunday, we spoke to McGrady to learn more about her weekend routine these days. Here, in her own words, are her go-to Sunday activities, plus advice for other people who may be struggling with their bodies during the pandemic.

Story continues

Mental Health:

It’s been off and on. Some days are great and other days I don’t want to get out of bed—and both of those things are okay. We’re all learning to deal with this new normal, so it’s expected to feel this way.

Go-to mental health best practices

Self-care!! Take time to do something special for yourself. I love to do my “pamper” shower on Sundays where I put a hair mask on, do all my exfoliating and shaving, and make it extra special. Sometimes I’ll do the same in a bath. I got this shower speaker so I can also listen to music or my favorite podcasts in there, and it’s been a game-changer!

Wind-down practices to combat Sunday scaries

Both my husband and I try to put our phones down and either read or watch a movie, because we know the week ahead will be filled with plenty of phone and computer time. It’s important to disconnect and rewire your brain.

Heather Weiss

Physical Practices:

Sunday activities

I’ve been doing workouts virtually with Megan Roup every morning, which has been amazing, whether I’m tuning in to her IG Live or her app The Sculpt Society. I’ve also been cooking up a storm and becoming quite the little chef that I never thought I would be. I’ve found a new appreciation for cooking and eating at home.

Physical health tips

Walking and getting fresh air any day that I can, disinfecting things as they come in and go out [of the house], washing hands, and taking vitamin C.

Home upgrades

My house has never been more organized in my entire life. Every drawer, every shelf, and every bin is now color-coded and labeled. It feels amazing.

Community Care:

Staying connected

I’ve been FaceTiming, Zooming, and doing IG Live a lot. I have to say, it’s helping so much with making me feel more connected. I didn’t realize how much I would miss a simple hug.

Quarantine life lessons

I’ve really realized what is important and what isn’t. Also, what is truly a necessity and what is frivolous. I’m so grateful to have people I love that I’m able to call and connect with.

Personal Joys:

Self-care routine

I love doing the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair hair mask on Sundays as well as the Fresh Rose Face Mask. I also always do something for myself that doesn’t include my phone. I have been getting back into reading, which has been so beautiful and takes me to another place mentally. I have been appreciating so much. I forgot how great a good book is.





Sephora

Advice for people who are struggling right now

We could have never prepared for a situation like this and it’s expected to feel a roller coaster of emotions. Give yourself some grace. We’re going through something that no one in our generation or our parents’ generation has ever gone through, and learning to navigate this is already stressful enough. Be kind to yourself and your body, and allow yourself to feel these things but not get caught up in them!