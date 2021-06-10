Hunter McGrady Reveals She 'Caught COVID' 7 Months Into Her Pregnancy: 'I Was Freaking Out'

Hunter Mcgady/instagram

Hunter McGrady is opening up about her personal experience with COVID-19.

On Thursday's episode of her Model Citizen podcast, the 28-year-old model - who is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Brian Keys - revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 seven months into her pregnancy.

"When I was seven months pregnant-which no one knows-I had COVID," Hunter told her sister and co-host Michaela McGrady, explaining that she likely contracted the respiratory virus at work despite being very "strict" about wearing a mask.

"I had to do a shoot. I was outside shooting, and the only time I had my mask off was when I was shooting," she recalled. "It was only a four-person set and they were far away, and I caught COVID and I gave it to my husband."

While Hunter's symptoms weren't serious ("it ended up showing up kind of like a sinus infection"), she was still nervous at the time given her situation.

"I was freaking out," she remembered. "We did lose our smell. I'm still like having issues with smell, which is so bizarre."

Amid her recovery, Hunter discovered that her home had a plumbing issue - something she and her husband weren't made aware of given their temporarily loss of sense of smell.

"When we had COVID and we had lost our smell, we didn't realize we had a plumbing leak down in our basement where basically like poop water was coming up," she said. "It was backed up in the street and we had to get all the flooring downstairs ripped up."

Though Hunter recovered from the virus, she shortly suffered another health scare when she was diagnosed with preclampsia - a pregnancy condition that can cause serious complications and is "characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to Mayo Clinic.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Hunter McGrady

On her podcast, the expectant star explained that the preeclampsia diagnosis meant that she'll likely have to be induced before her baby's due date.

"So it was COVID ... then I got diagnosed with preeclampsia, then I lost my little brother," Hunter said in reference to her younger sibling Tynan, who died on May 1 at the age of 23. "Needless to say, pregnancy has been a wild ride."

For Hunter, she's now trying to look on the bright side of things as she prepares to welcome her first child.

"I'm trying to find those silver linings. Of course, with the passing of my brother, I can't find that silver lining. Maybe one day I will, but currently I just can't find that one now," she explained. "But that's the thing ... it's no longer about me, it's also this being that's inside of me."

She added, "Of course I wasn't expecting to be inducted at 37 weeks, but you know what, all I care about is the health of my baby."