Hunter McGrady Opens Up About Her Postpartum Body in Candid Post: 'I Feel So Grateful'

Hunter McGrady is getting candid about her postpartum body.

On Wednesday, the new mom shared a mirror selfie posing in her bra and underwear on Instagram. In the caption, McGrady opened up about how she is healing and learning to embrace her body after giving birth.

"I'm Just a girl, standing in front of a mirror, 12 days postpartum, with breast milk stains, and depends diapers, pure exhaustion, asking herself to learn to love this new body," McGrady, 28, wrote.

She continued, "To give herself grace, to feel the gummy-ness of her new tummy, and the loose skin and remembering that this body not only created life, but housed it for 9 months, went 45 hours into labor, and is now feeding it daily all with one vessel. I feel so grateful for this body today. Leaky breasts, bloody diapers(on my end) new stretch marks, gummy tummy and all 🤍"

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and husband Brian Keys welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Hudson Tynan, at the end of June.

Hudson's middle name is a tribute to McGrady's younger brother Tynan, who died on May 1 at age 23.

"I've never known this kind of love," McGrady wrote in the caption of her post, sharing the first photos of her new addition from the delivery room. "The healing we desperately needed. I can't wait to tell him how special his middle name is."

McGrady, who's already a stepmother to Keys' daughter from a previous marriage, revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in March that she was expecting her first baby. "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world," she said at the time. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

During the course of her pregnancy, the star opened up about the lack of representation for plus size pregnant women in a powerful April Instagram post.

"Being plus size the representation already falls incredibly short, but being plus size AND pregnant? Forget it," McGrady began her caption alongside a pair of mirror selfies showing off her bump. "When I embarked on this journey I was excitedly googling pregnancy, plus size pregnancy, bump pictures, updates, all the things! However, I never saw myself represented."

"I knew going into this my belly wasn't going to be this perfect little round thing that just bops out, I knew I wouldn't have options for maternity wear, I knew my body would change in different ways than I have seen my whole life, and yet I don't know if I was prepared for how much the plus size pregnancy representation lacks," she continued.

"There aren't any plus size pregnant women on magazine covers, advertisements, television, or even the brochure's at the OBGYN office. It's almost as if we don't exist, like we're an anomaly," she added. "I'm here to tell you that you are not a 'one off' you're not wrong for being plus size and pregnant, your body is equipped for this."

Concluded McGrady, "Wherever you are on your journey just remember how wildly worthy you are to experience this and enjoy every moment of it just as anyone else."