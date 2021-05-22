Hunter McGrady Celebrates Her Brother’s Graduation 2 Weeks After His Death: ‘Brilliant Beyond Belief’

Hunter McGrady/Instagram Hunter McGrady and Tynan McGrady

Hunter McGrady and her family threw a graduation celebration for her brother Tynan who died earlier this month.

McGrady, 28, shared that her late brother, who was 23 at the time of his death, received a computer engineering degree from San Francisco State University.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a selfie with Tynan and their sister and fellow model Michaela McGrady.

"Today is a big day, It is my brother Tynan's graduation day. Although he is not here to experience it on Earth, we as a family are still celebrating and jumping for joy for him," McGrady wrote. "He will graduate with a computer engineering degree from San Francisco State University."

The proud sister – who is currently pregnant – showed off her brother's final project prototype "built by scratch from him" in a video.

McGrady explained, "He shifted his focus on it once covid hit to be better suitable for todays time. It is a mechanism that automatically can detect when someone is coming to a door handle and sanitizes it before you get there and repeats itself as the person leaves."

The model also shared a letter from Tynan's professor commending him as a student.

"Tynan was brilliant beyond belief," McGrady continued. "He wanted to change the world with his passion for computer engineering. Oh boy, He will."

The expectant mother then revealed her family set up the Tynan McGrady Foundation "where all funds will go to kids who have the same passions in technology but not the means to do so."

"His legacy will live on forever. Bubba, today we celebrate you graduating college, something you worked so hard for. We will be watching as your name goes across the screen, and jumping for joy for you. You deserve it," she added. "We love you so much and as a family we are so incredibly proud of you. Happy Graduation Day ❤️🎓."

The family watched Tynan's graduation via Zoom, McGrady later showed on her Instagram Story.

McGrady's sister also posted a family photo, captioning it, "My whole 🌎 in one photo ❤️ Bubba, we felt you with us too 🕊💕."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed on May 4 that her brother died, writing, "The most gut wrenching words I've ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to. My chest is heavy and I feel like I'll never breathe again, I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st."

In a tribute, she called Tynan "the most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known."

McGrady also shared texts between her and her brother where she routinely texted, "'Goodnight I love you ❤️' because I never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him."

"He was absolutely brilliant, just three weeks shy of graduating SFSU with a computer engineering degree. He will get that degree, we will make sure of it, he worked too hard not too. I've never known someone to be so passionate about computer engineering, coding, cars, and gaming. He was knowledgeable about this stuff beyond belief, he would show me his homework and I felt like Einstein was showing me something," she said at the time.

McGrady added, "There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short. I'm so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so. 'He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.' Revelation 21:4."

"Thank you for making me a big sister. Thank you for your heart. Goodnight my sweet beautiful Bubba, I love you ❤️," the model concluded.