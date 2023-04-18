Hunter Greene signs 6-year, $53 million extension with Reds

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene agree to a six-year, $53 million contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

“The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful major league team.”

The contract is guaranteed through the 2028 season and includes a $21 million club option, with a $2 million buyout, for 2029.

Greene, 23, became the first Reds pitcher age 25 or younger to start on Opening Day since 1980.

Greene started Monday night and left after three innings after being struck on the right leg by a comebacker. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to make his next start.

In his big-league career, Greene has produced 188 strikeouts while allowing just 124 hits in 142 2/3 innings. Last season, he became the only major-league rookie since 1900 to have at least three appearances in which he threw six or more innings and had eight or more strikeouts.

The Reds selected Greene with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

