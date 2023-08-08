Hunter Campbell Q&A: UFC executive talks brain injuries, slap fighting, drug testing, more at ABC Conference

LAS VEGAS – UFC executive vice president and chief business officer Hunter Campbell does not often speak at length publicly.

But Aug. 1 at the 2023 ABC Conference at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Campbell was one of the event’s opening speakers as he spoke for approximately 40 minutes during a question-and-answer style presentation in front of regulators from around the globe, as well as a small group of reporters including MMA Junkie’s Brian Garcia and Dan Tom.

Campbell, who said during the presentation he has been with the UFC consistently since 2016 in addition to an internship role a decade prior, alongside Dana White is one of the key figures in the company’s decisions.

While much of the conversation resolved around sanctioning of Power Slap, a slap fighting promotion founded by him, White, Lorenzo Fertitta and others, Campbell also spoke about a variety of MMA-related topics including concussions, CTE, weight cutting, drug testing, and more.

Scroll below to read a full transcript of what Campbell was asked and what his responses were.

Slap fighting origins

Concussions

Brain studies/smart mouth guards

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Michael Morales (red gloves) spikes his mouth guard as he celebrates defeating Trevin Giles (blue gloves) during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTION from unidentified questioner: “What studies have you done about the force of the hits in slap fighting?”

ANSWER: “I’ll tell you exactly. That’s a great question. One of the things we spent time developing over the last three or four years is we’ve actually been working on a what’s called a ‘smart mouth guard’ that’s not dissimilar to what you’re starting to see in the NFL. We’re starting to be able to read whether or not the force is, for lack of a better term, where it stacks up. What I can tell you, and again it’s anecdotal … from some of the actual people who have participated in it, particularly with fighters in other sports, what they will tell you is, the fighters that come from MMA and particularly boxing, they’ll say the shots they’re taking are not comparable to the shots you take from a legitimate, high-level guy. It’s a different mechanism that you feel when you get hit. That’s at least anecdotal from what we’re being told. I hope to actually have data on it and that’s what we’re trying to work toward. In a perfect world, what I’d love is a mouth guard that can actually tell us when somebody was or was not concussed. I’m spending money to work toward it and I think that’ll work all across combat sports, not just Slap.”

Story continues

Knockout rates: Slap vs. boxing

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kamaru Usman (Red Gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTION from Magraken: “What are the knockout rates so far on Slap events compared to boxing. Just watching a few, it looked like the KO rate is higher. I think we can all agree a KO from a head shot is a traumatic brain injury. So you’ve got people that are defenseless, because the rules tell them to be defenseless, taking intentional brain injury.”

ANSWER: “I think, again, optics and reality are not the same thing. What we see on social or with clips that are more shocking for a reason that they just get more views. But what we’re starting to see is two-fold. The guys that are lasting in this a little bit longer are frankly, and you’ve all seen this in every other combat sport, some people have a chin and some people don’t. That’s just the reality. I think we’re just under 40 percent or 38 percent in terms of actual knockouts occurring. It’s a higher rate of people who are first-time participants in the sport. A lot of those people come to it once because frankly they have no combat sports experience. … It’s not as high as you’d think the optics would make you believe.”

CTE/Promoting older fighters

Power Slap 'copycats'

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 05: Nikolas “Predator” Toth is knocked out by Maksymilian “Mad Max” Leśniak during the Slap Fighting Championships at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus Convention Center on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

QUESTION from Massachusetts State Athletic Commission chair Bryan Lambert: “Are you seeing a lot of Power Slap competitors or local regional things pop up? Everything you’re talking about, database, getting a rule set, if we’re seeing more regional action that isn’t supported by the financials of the UFC and all you can bring to the table, to me, that speaks even more to the need to get unified on stuff.”

ANSWER: “Yes. Back to my biggest concern earlier. It’s absolutely happening. The reason why is that the barrier to entry is so low. It’s not hard to convince people that if you’re going to pay me to get slapped once or twice that you can throw this together. We are seeing already a lot of this goofy, copycat-type stuff happening on the smallest level. Again, Andy can confirm this. Before we put on the first event, I went to Jeff in Nevada. … This was my single biggest concern because I knew that as we were putting it together, I was seeing the applicants we were getting for people to participate on the first show. I would say 90 percent of them were people where I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. You think I’ll put this guy anywhere near this, you’re out of your mind.’

“But these smaller copycats are doing that and we’re seeing it. … There’s no testing and it’s happening quicker and quicker and quicker. Frankly, it’s the result of the social media culture. You can throw up one of these things at most venues and it will pull real views. There are people who are monetizing these things on YouTube and TikTok and all of this stuff. It’s starting to pick up quickly when they’re starting to see the views and the amount of traction it’s getting.

“The other reality is what I’m talking about with the AI stuff and the algorithms. Because the slap content is pulling so many numbers on such a massive scale, we are seeing copycats as well because they’re sort of feeding off the visual algorithms that are functioning through the social media systems. So it’s getting quicker and quicker. ‘Big Nog’ (Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira) was down here for International Fight Week. He already told me there’s four promotions in Brazil that have started in the last month. Again, I sort of didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it has, but it is. If there isn’t regulation in place, somebody is going to get hurt because participants who have no business doing this are going to start doing this.”

Training for slap fighting

How close to final product of slap fighting

In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC , Travis Aragon slaps Jon Kennedy at a Power Slap event in Rio De Janiero, Brazil, Nov. 30, 2022. Power Slap fights are typically three to five rounds. The fighters take turns hitting each other in the face with an open hand, and those on the receiving end stand with their hands behind their backs. (Mike Roach/Sciaffo LLC via AP) ORG XMIT: NY252

QUESTION from Brian Garcia, of MMA Junkie Radio: “From Day 1 to the UFC and where’s it at today, it’s completely different, right? Rules, regulations, all that. Where you’re at with slap fighting right now? What percentage would you say you’re at where you’re comfortable with the rules, the fouls, some of the things that happens in that regards, as far as fighters advancing off a foul? What percentage would you say you’re comfortable saying this is close to the final product you want it to be?”

ANSWER: “Maybe 90. I’ll give you a perfect example. I think for our last Slap event, or right before it, one of the last things we had was a timing issue. When the slap fighter was coming after a slap time, time to recover, getting back in the box, etc., we had this time limit. One of the things I recognized after three shows is when these guys who were taking too much time and they felt rushed is when you saw a lot of fouls occur. The first few events what we had is you had to get in the box and you had to actually deliver the slap within a certain, allocated amount of time. When guys were short, you saw a ton of clubbing. You saw guys lifting because they were hurt. They didn’t have time to set and have the technique and do it the correct way. I know our man back there who you can speak to later, he and I worked together and basically what we said is, once you’re in the box, the time stops. As long as you’re in the box and ready to go and you’ve calmed yourself, you can set, you can deliver it. We immediately saw it. Immediately we saw the rate of fouls go down 400 percent. I mean, it was a number that was crazy.

“It’s things like that where you’re going to find the evolution over time. We’re going to keep adjusting and changing. Obviously, it’s just like MMA, man. You have to be responsive to what you see. I haven’t seen enough yet to tell you I think we’re 100 percent there because we still make changes. Again, I think there was some thought initially early on with some of the other promotions in Poland, where they allow the heel to rotate up and they allow certain things. We had beta tested it. I didn’t like the outcome. I saw where that was headed. Again, we really created massive limitations for where this thing started. I’m sure there’s still plenty to go in terms of fixing this and making this the best product we can make it and the safest product we can make it.”

Weight cutting

UFC 278 weigh-in scale

QUESTION from CSAC executive director Foster: “Weight cutting is one of the biggest problems in mixed martial arts. I’ve been dealing with it for a long time. But what we’ve noticed, what I’ve noticed and the staff when we work with you guys, is the people who attend your Performance Institute, those folks you’re giving meals (to), those people are having a lot easier cuts than our historical data has shown. They’re getting closer. Because everybody in here will have UFCs from time to time, those people who have that are having a lot easier time. I think that’s worth talking about.”

ANSWER: “Education. That’s really what that comes down to. I know all of you have seen this. You’re at a weigh-in. You see some dude that looks like he is, I call them the ‘bro trainers,’ out of Gold’s Gym, juiced to the gills and this guy is giving health and safety weight cutting advice. We had so much of this for so long. Andy and I could talk about this endlessly, I hate weight cutting – absolutely hate it. I wish there was a world which existed where weight cutting wasn’t part of the sport, but you’re never going to do it. It’s until some level of technology, I think, advances where you can really fix it in a way that makes sense. Everybody is always going to look some advantage. Now, one of the things we’ve done, to Andy’s point, is we spent a ton of money getting back to the education component. These are independent contractors. I can’t tell you what to do or what not to do. I can tell you what I know and I can tell you what the science suggests, now that we’ve spent, again.

“We opened the PI in mid-17, and back to the health and safety issue and why the weight cutting component kind of comes full circle, we’ve explained to these guys that actually, fundamentally the advantage you believe you get from having these extraordinarily massive weight cuts is completely, generally offset by the fact the more weight you lose, the less fluid you have surrounding your brain, which also makes you far more likely to get knocked out. If what your ultimate objective is is to not get knocked out, or to have a better chin, have fluid around your brain. It’s another thing, again, you talk about the early weigh-ins, there was massive resistance early, tons of problems early. But now, you see this sport being safer. The knockout rate has actually fallen close to 10 percent, I think.

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Anthony Smith (red gloves) prepares to fight Johnny Walker (blue gloves) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“So again, it’s an educational issue. I was explaining to these guys, too – and I know you guys know how adamant Andy is with the weight cutting stuff – the reality is, too, it’s also the education with these guys, also saying I can now show you data of fighters who have changed weight classes, moved up, and done it constructively. And they’ve had a higher rate of success. What these guys need, it’s not even so much the nutrition element. It’s the education component. It’s explaining and showing them and having them talk to fighters who they respect. Anthony Smith is a guy who fights for us who is a great example. Anthony Smith was a very good middleweight – very good. But he was getting knocked out. He was having short, incredibly violent fights and his chin wasn’t there. He goes to light heavyweight and all of a sudden, in three fights, he’s fighting Jon Jones for a world title. So we have the science… And I know not everybody has access to the Performance Institute. It’s very expensive and it’s a limited group that can access it. But what you can do is show these guys with body scans, ‘This is where you’re at. This where your power translates to the division above you. This is actually how you will feel when you’re at this weight.’ This is the rebound.

“I know you have all seen these kids. They’ll come in and strip themselves down to 130 pounds and within three weeks, they’re 170. Do you know what that’s doing to your organs? Do you know what that’s doing to your health? Do you think you’re going to have any sustainable ability in this sport doing that to your body? Good luck. It’s all education-based. Again, we have tons of research and science on it. We’re happy to share it with all of the regulatory bodies. We have experts in all this stuff. We literally have three guys who do nothing but focus with athletes on weight cutting. That’s all they do. The science is now available. Again, being much more thoughtful about it and cutting down extreme weight cuts has proven to be highly beneficial to high-level athletes – very beneficial.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie