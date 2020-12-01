Hunter boots are majorly discounted for Nordstrom's huge Cyber Monday 2020 sale

These wellies are a total steal at Nordstrom right now.

For all the fashionistas out there hoping to score big on the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals before they vanish, we've got one more to add to your docket—everyone's favorite rain wellies. Right now, there's a golden opportunity to save on Hunter boots, which normally teeter in the triple digits. Right now, however, these chic-yet-functional shoes, are listed at more than 30% off in some styles as part of Nordstrom's huge Cyber Monday sale,

Through December 1, shoppers can nab the Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, for instance, for just $89.98. That adds up to $55.02 total in savings from their usual $145! (Note that you may be able to get them for slightly less in limited sizing at Nordstrom Rack.) You won't need a promo code to access this sale, either: Just add these boots to your cart to save big—before they sell out.

These ultra-famous galoshes feature lightweight, flexible rubber, a removable insole, textile lining and a drawstring bag for packing and traveling. At Reviewed, we're big fans of these iconic wellies, having put them through our rigorous testing methods to find out if they're worth the money. Spoiler alert: They totally are! Using a plastic storage bin filled with water, our tester stepped in and sloshed around, and these wellies never once let water leak through the sole. Instead, she said that her feet felt fully insulated, and when she took them off, her socks were 100% dry. They’re also built to last: Reviewed photographer Betsey Goldwasser has had a pair of Hunter boots for more than 12 years!

Puddle splashers, meet your match.

This pair in particular has garnered more than 300 4.5-star reviews from Nordstrom buyers who adored them for their versatility, noting that they're easy to style with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses. Many also report the elastic material accommodates wider calves.

That's not the only discounted pair, either: These best-selling Hunter Original refined waterproof boots, regularly $155, fall by 30% to $108.50. Check out all the eligible styles here, just be sure to do it quick—this Cyber Monday offer won't last for much longer, and typical of Nordstrom sales, sizes are selling out fast, so don't wait to snatch 'em up!

