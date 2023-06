Hunter Biden Reaches Deal To Plead Guilty On Tax And Gun Charges

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and one firearm-related count, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Hunter Biden is expected to enter his plea in a Delaware federal court at a later date.

