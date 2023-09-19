Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to gun charges

Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting US president to be prosecuted - REUTERS

Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead not guilty to federal gun charges, his lawyers said in court.

The US president’s son, 53, was charged with three criminal offences relating to a gun he purchased while using drugs in 2018.

It is the first time the child of a sitting president has been prosecuted.

The younger Mr Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges in a letter to the judge.

He also asked that the initial court appearance be held remotely.

This is a breaking news tory - more to follow