Hunter Biden to plead guilty in tax and gun case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden - Andrew Harnik

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to three federal charges for tax crimes and his handling of a gun under a prosecution deal likely to keep him out of jail.

The US president’s son will plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under the tentative agreement with federal prosecutors.

However, the plea deal must still be approved by a federal judge. Mr Biden, 53, has been under federal investigation since 2018.

This is a breaking story.