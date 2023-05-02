Hunter Biden must answer questions on financial dealings, judge rules in paternity case

An Arkansas judged ordered Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, to sit for a sworn testimony and answer additional questions about his finances during a court appearance Monday.

Biden appeared in court during a paternity battle over the child he had with Lunden Roberts in 2018. He has asked the court to reduce his child support payments to Roberts for their 4-year-old daughter.

Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer ruled Biden must sit for a deposition in June and his lawyers must provide written answers about Biden’s investments, art sales and other financial transactions by May 12, according to CNN.

This comes as Biden has been under immense scrutiny by Republicans over his financial dealings, which have prompted wide-ranging inquiries into Biden and the Biden family by the GOP-led House.

The judge’s ruling comes after Roberts alleged Biden ignored court orders requiring him to turn over his financial records, accusing him of failing to provide them in discovery and asking the court to hold Biden in contempt, according to NBC.

Robert’s lawyer Jennifer Lancaster called Biden’s actions a “willful and flagrant violation of this court’s previous order entered on the defendant’s motion” in a court filing last month.

During the two-hour court hearing Monday, Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell revealed Biden is paying $20,000 a month in child support and has given a total of $750,000 to Roberts, CNN reported.

