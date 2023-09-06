Hunter Biden set to be indicted by the end of the month

Hunter Biden is accused of breaking federal law by owning a handgun while he was addicted to drugs - REUTERS

The special prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden hopes to indict him by the end of the month, according to new court documents.

David Weiss, who was appointed by the Department of Justice to the role last month, said in a court filing he would seek an indictment for the President’s son from a grand jury by September 29.

Mr Biden, is accused of breaking federal law on firearm possession by owning a handgun while he was addicted to drugs, and of non-payment of tax.

It was unclear from Mr Weiss’s court submission which charges Mr Biden would face.

The case has the potential to damage President Biden, who has been accused by Republicans of interfering in the case to protect his son and his own administration.

Mr Weiss was appointed as a special prosecutor on August 11, in a move widely interpreted as an attempt by the federal government to distance itself from the case.

Hunter Biden's legal woes are becoming a big political problem for his father - AP

An attempt to wrap the two cases together in a plea deal failed earlier this year after a judge refused to accept Mr Biden’s admission that he broke the law by possessing the gun, in return for immunity over the tax charges.

In the filing, Mr Weiss wrote: “The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest.

“The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

Republicans in Congress are seeking to begin impeachment proceedings against Mr Biden over accusations of financial misconduct relating to his son.

Some representatives have called for the impeachment in return for their support on upcoming financial legislation that would fund federal agencies beyond the end of September.

