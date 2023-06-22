Hunter Biden Court Date Is Set For End Of July

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, has reportedly reached a plea agreement on tax evasion and gun charges.

Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor charges at a newly scheduled court hearing in Delaware on July 26, NBC News reported.

The charges, arising from a yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, include two counts of “willful failure” to pay a lump sum of roughly $200,000 in federal income taxes.

A third gun-related charge against the younger Biden is not expected to be prosecuted due to a pretrial diversion agreement, which requires him to remain drug-free for 24 months and prohibits him from ever owning a gun again.

“Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year,” U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ office, which is prosecuting the case, said in a press release on Tuesday. Weiss is an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

The gun charge alleges that “from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.” The president’s son addressed his substance abuse issues in his memoir.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings has been ongoing since 2018, although an inquiry into potential tax crimes reportedly began under the Obama administration. Republicans are seeking to leverage the investigationto damage President Biden’s reputation before the 2024 election and to distract from Trump’s own legal woes.

The investigation will most likely not result in jail time, according to The New York Times.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, previously said in a statement that “it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” he added. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Clark did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. Weiss’ office declined to comment to HuffPost.

