Who is Hunter Biden and could he impact his father's campaign?

Joe Biden's family history and the tragedies and losses that have shaped his politics and public persona have loomed large throughout his career, relying on a narrative of mourning, resilience and a dynamic with voters who also have emerged from the other side of their shared pain.

Grieving alongside him is Hunter Biden, the former vice president's last living son, whose private life has been mired in controversy as he struggled with sobriety and emerged as a central figure in Donald Trump's efforts to undermine his political rival as he seeks re-election.

While Hunter Biden's private life has made headlines, the president and his Republican allies have sharpened their focus on his connections to a Ukrainian energy firm amid the president's impeachment.

Hunter Biden has shared less of his father's spotlight through the years, next to his politically aspirational brother, but he is now scrutinised by a GOP seeking revenge following Democrats' months-long investigation into the president's attempts to extract politically damaging information about the former vice president from Ukraine's president.

In 1972, Joe Biden — then a 30-year-old senator-elect from Delaware — lost his first wife Nelia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi in a car accident.

In 2015, his son Joseph "Beau" Biden, an Iraq War veteran and Delaware attorney general, died following a brain cancer diagnosis.

His brother Robert "Hunter" Biden, Beau's younger brother, was just 2 years old when his mother died.

Hunter said his first memory "is of lying in a hospital bed next to my brother," he said during the 2015 memorial service for his brother Beau. "I remember my brother, who was one year and one day older than me, holding my hand, staring into my eyes, saying, 'I love you, I love you, I love you,' over and over again."

In a statement following Beau's death in 2015, his father wrote: "Beau Biden was, quite simply, the finest man any of us have ever known."

He told MSNBC in January that he believed Beau "should be the one running for president, not me."

Sworn in at his son's hospital bedside, Joe Biden pledged to commute to and from Delaware to Washington DC to spend more time with his children, earning him the Beltway nickname Amtrak Joe.

He later married Jill Jacobs, who became Hunter and Beau's stepmother, in 1977. Their half-sister Ashley was born in 1981.

Hunter Biden graduated from Georgetown University in 1992, then spent a year in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Oregon before he pursued a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.

Following his graduation in 1996, he moved to Wilmington, Delaware, working as a vice president at MBNA Bank, the state's largest employer.

He later sought a position in then-president Bill Clinton's administration, in which he was appointed as a director in the Department of Commerce, where he worked on e-commerce-policy.

Though he left the company in 2001, the Bidens came under fire after it was discovered Hunter Biden continued to receive consulting fees while Joe Biden had supported legislation that was opposed by consumer groups and promoted by credit card companies.

He was appointed to an unpaid seat on the Amtrak board and co-founded the lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden and Belair. He left the group and his board seat in 2008 in the run-up to that year's presidential election after his father was tapped as Barack Obama's running mate.

"I wanted my father to have a clean slate," Hunter Biden told The New Yorker in 2019. "I didn't want to limit him in any way."

He launched an international consulting firm, Seneca Global Advisors, then co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners with Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former presidential candidate and, later, secretary of state John Kerry.

While his father was in office over two terms of the Obama administration, Hunter Biden frequently reappeared in gossip pages — he was discharged from the Navy Reserves for testing positive for cocaine use, he struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, he had divorced his now-ex-wife Kathleen, and he had a brief relationship with Beau's widow, Hallie, in the wake of his death.

In a statement following reports of their relationship, Joe Biden said: "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. ... They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

