Hunter Biden used father’s name to pressurise Chinese businessman, whistleblower claims

Hunter Biden said he was sitting “with my father” as he pressured a Chinese businessman over a proposed energy deal, according to an IRS whistleblower.

While negotiating a six-figure business deal with Henry Zhao in 2017, the US president’s son reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to Mr Zhao.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the younger Mr Biden told Mr Zhao, the director of Harvest Fund Management.

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

It was unclear if Joe Biden, then vice president, was indeed involved in the dispute.

The president has long maintained he has no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

The alleged WhatsApp messages, which provide the clearest indication of Hunter Biden leveraging his father’s role in government in his personal affairs, came as he was invited to attend a state dinner in honour of Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister.

The US president’s public embrace of his child was seen as an attempt to move on after the resolution of legal cases that have dogged Hunter for years. On Tuesday, Hunter pleaded guilty to having twice failed to submit tax returns in 2017 and 2018. He also avoided jail for lying on his gun licence when he was addicted to crack cocaine, by agreeing to a pre-trial diversion programme.

However, Mr Biden’s attempts to shake off the scandal were hampered on Thursday by the revelation of explosive congressional testimony from Gary Shapley, the Internal Revenue Services agent who led the probe into Mr Biden’s tax affairs.

Last month, Mr Shapley told the influential House Ways and Means Committee that the Department of Justice and other officials hamstrung the investigation, in testimony revealed on Thursday.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware US Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden,” he told the Committee.

‘Decisions influenced by politics’

The investigation, he added, was handled differently than any other he had come across in his 14 years of service for the IRS.

“Some of the decisions seem to be influenced by politics. But whatever the motivations, at every stage decisions were made that had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation.

“These decisions included slow-walking investigative steps, not allowing enforcement actions to be executed, limiting investigators’ line of questioning for witnesses, misleading investigators on charging authority, delaying any and all actions months before elections.”

Mr Shapley added that investigators found Mr Biden had sought to claim prostitutes as a business expense.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name.”

Donald Trump wasted little time in seizing upon the disclosures, which emerged as the controversy over the deal Hunter Biden cut with prosecutors intensified.

“We now know why Hunter was let off: this was always about protecting Joe Biden and everyone in Washington was in on it,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, his media channel.

“Hunter threatened to destroy his Chinese business partners, with Joe Biden in the room, if he didn’t pay them — according to IRS whistleblowers.”

Responding to the testimony, the White House said the president had no involvement in the investigation which was free of political interference.

