Hunt warned tax on shops will keep prices higher for longer

Rising taxes risk “severely undermining” the fight against inflation, a group of more than 40 major British businesses have warned the Chancellor.

In a letter to Jeremy Hunt, the bosses of Tesco, Aldi, Ikea, Greggs, M&S and dozens more retailers have warned an anticipated rise in business rates will ramp up costs and make it harder to cut prices

Business leaders said the expected jump in business rates of more than £400m next year threatens to close down more shops and undermine investment.

In the letter, chief executives and chairmen coordinated by the British Retail Consortium said: “Retailers have worked hard to absorb as much additional cost as possible amidst record cost inflation over the past 18 months.

“This effort is starting to bear fruit as BRC’s data shows that shop price inflation fell to 6.9pc in August, part of a downward trend from a peak of 9.0pc in May.”

But added: “An inflationary increase to business rates would add over £400m to the industry’s cost base next year, severely undermining this progress.”

The bosses, including the Currys CEO Alex Baldock, Domino’s Pizza chief Andrew Rennie, and Harvey Nichols’ chief executive Manju Malhotra called for Mr Hunt to “support our efforts to tackle inflation by freezing the business rates multiplier at its current level”.

“The Government should not make the situation worse by adding significantly to our cost base – freezing the business rates multiplier at its current level would avoid this. It would also support the government’s own objective to “double down” on inflation and boost growth,” the letter said.

The multiplier, which is applied to the rateable value of properties to calculate the tax due, typically rises each April in line with the previous September’s inflation rate.

The retailers warn the number of stores in the UK has already fallen by 6,000 over the past five years. Of those which closed between 2019 and 2021, a survey of BRC members indicate two thirds were caused in part by the impact of business rates.

It comes amid a range of other cost pressures, according to the bosses of businesses including Boots, B&Q and KFC.

The letter went on: “Global supply chain issues are already likely to increase costs in the months ahead, including Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and targeting of Ukrainian grain silos, plus restrictions on Indian rice exports and ongoing labour market challenges.”

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, Gwynn Milligan of JoJo Maman Bebe and Ryan McDonnell of Lidl are also among the signatories.

Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility indicate business rates will total £29.9bn this financial year and £35.1bn next year. These are charged on business premises regardless of industry, not only on the retail sector.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said business rates were a particularly harmful tax.

She said: “A £400m rates rise will also cost jobs, harm the economy, and damage the vibrancy of our town and city centres.

“While other business taxes, such as Corporation Tax and VAT, rise and fall with the movements in the economy, Business Rates must be paid in full whether firms are making a profit or a loss. This makes Business Rates the difference between retailers being forced to close existing stores rather than opening new ones.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “The multiplier has been frozen for three consecutive years at an overall cost of £14.5bn. We have also provided 75pc relief for retail, hospitality and leisure properties, a tax cut worth over £2bn for around 230,000 businesses. All taxes are kept under review.”

Mr Hunt’s Autumn Statement, the next major opportunity for tax and spending announcements, is scheduled for Nov 22.