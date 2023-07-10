Hunt vows to boost pensions by £1,000 a year with wave of post-Brexit reforms

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has vowed to boost pensioner’s returns by £1,000 a year as part of post-Brexit reforms aimed at boosting British business.

The Chancellor will use his Mansion House speech on Monday night to unveil plans to boost pension investment in British companies to increase returns for savers.

The measures include a voluntary “compact” deal among the country’s biggest pension companies to invest 5pc of their assets in start-ups and private equity, potentially unlocking up to £50bn by the end of the decade.

Mr Hunt said: “British pensioners should benefit from British business success. By unlocking investment, we will boost retirement income by over £1,000 a year for a typical earner over the course of their career.



“This also means more investment in our most promising companies, driving growth in the UK.”

The Treasury has estimated that for an average earner who starts saving for retirement at 18 years old, these measures could increase the size of their pension pot by 12pc over their career. That amounts to more than £1,000 a year extra in retirement.

The Treasury said that more effective investments by defined contribution pension schemes – which do not promise savers a certain level of retirement benefits – will also increase savers’ pension pots by up to 12pc, or as much as £16,000 for an average earner.

Mr Hunt will also outline a series of reforms designed to encourage the creation of new UK superfunds and drive more investment into British assets.



He will also focus on incentives to consolidate existing pension pots to create the scale needed to invest in high-growth companies and other illiquid assets.



The Chancellor said his “Mansion House reforms” will be driven by three rules: securing the best possible outcome for pension savers; prioritising a strong and diversified gilt market as he seeks to deliver an “evolutionary, rather than revolutionary” change in the pensions market; and strengthening the UK’s position as a leading financial centre to create wealth and fund public services.

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “We welcome the plans announced by the Chancellor in his Mansion House speech, alongside his ongoing commitment to ensuring the UK has a strong and globally competitive financial services sector.

“These reforms will help support economic growth and bolster our capital markets by delivering more investment and making it easier for companies to grow and list here in the UK.”