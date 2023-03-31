Hunt for violent offender released from prison in error

Rayon Newby, 20, was serving a prison sentence for assault, harassment and burglary (Met Police)

Police are hunting for a violent offender after he was accidentally released from a London prison.

Rayon Newby, 20, was allowed to walk free from HMP Thameside, where he was serving a sentence for assault, harassment and burglary, “in error” on March 17.

Police on Friday issued a public appeal calling for help locating him, urging people “not to approach” him if he is spotted.

Newby is from east London, and has links to Tower Hamlets and Ilford.

He is Black, around 5ft 10ins tall, of heavy build, and has a pierced left ear. He speaks with a London accent.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The public are asked not to approach Newby. Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3195/30Mar.

“To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”