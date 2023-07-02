Hunt has turned Sunak’s stealth tax raids into an all-out onslaught

A process that began during Rishi Sunak's time as chancellor has been taken to new heights since Jeremy Hunt entered No 11 - UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/REUTERS

We live in a democracy. So if ministers want to raise more revenue from income tax, let them put up the headline tax rate, so everyone can see what is happening – and be judged at the next election.

What really gets my goat is “stealth taxes” – above all, a reliance on “fiscal drag”. This is the underhand tactic of freezing tax thresholds, rather than regularly adjusting them to reflect inflation.

As such, a rising share of our incomes, and more workers per se, are dragged into higher tax brackets.

Over the last few years, in successive Budget statements, chancellors Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have frozen the starting and higher-rate tax thresholds at £12,570 and £50,270 respectively until 2028.

HMRC figures released last week highlight the huge income of this fiscal sleight of hand.

Someone earning £20,000 in 2022-23 will pay £870 extra due to fiscal drag by 2028, equivalent to a 10p rise in income tax.

Those earning £50,000 now will pay £1,924 more in five years’ time – the same as a 5p income tax rise.

At the end of the 2021 tax year, there were around 4 million UK higher rate taxpayers – liable for 40 pence in the pound. As inflation and wages have risen, fiscal drag means 5.6 million are in the higher-rate bracket now, says HMRC – a 41pc rise.

In the early 1990s, less than 5pc of workers paid income tax at the higher rate – a tax-band meant for the seriously well-paid.

Over the next 20 years or so, tax thresholds were generally raised with inflation, but not as fast as earnings, so the number of top-rate payers steadily rose.

From 2011 to 2015, the coalition government cut the higher-rate threshold each year – pushing the share paying 40pc to 11pc in 2022.

But the Sunak/Hunt fiscal drag double act means that by the end of this tax year more than 15pc of those paying income tax will be shelling out 40pc.

While almost no nurses paid the higher rate in the early 1990s, the Institute of Fiscal Studies says 13pc of those working on NHS wards – over one in eight – will pay 40pc by 2028.

Just 4pc of construction workers were in the upper tax bracket 30 years ago – a share now poised to rise to 11pc.

And over a quarter of teachers are now on course to pay tax at 40pc in five years’ time, compared to one in 20 a generation ago.

The nurses, builders and teachers being dragged into the upper tax bracket aren’t wealthy. Why should they strive for a promotion, or do overtime, when the state grabs 40pc of everything extra they earn?

As such, Hunt and Sunak have imposed a huge disincentive on millions of workers, just when the economy desperately needs to get moving.

Hunt also lowered the threshold above which the “additional” rate of 45pc of income tax is payable from £150,000 to £125,140 – a measure, HMRC now estimates, that means there will be 862,000 additional-rate taxpayers this year. That’s twice as many as in 2021, each of them paying an extra £1,243 in annual income tax due to that single change alone.

And on top of that, an extra 800,000 retirees will pay income tax this year due to a combination of inflation-related basic state pension upgrades and frozen tax allowances. HMRC figures show 8.5 million aged 65 and over will be liable for income tax in 2023 – sharply up from 7.7 million last year and 6.8 million in 2021.

While Sunak began this upsurge in stealth taxes a few years ago, it was Hunt last November who turned a raid into an all-out onslaught. The current Chancellor tried to justify his tax rises by referring back to the Liz Truss/Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget in September – which sparked turmoil on financial markets, as government borrowing costs soared, undermining the broader public finances.

It’s worth pointing out, then, that on Friday gilt yields hit a new 15-year high – with the Government paying 5.33pc on two-year borrowing. That is way above the 4.53pc rate during the market mania which followed the ambitious lower-tax, pro-growth policies put forward by Truss and Kwarteng.

And back then, in an episode that has attracted far too little comment, the Bank of England chose suddenly to sell billions of pounds of gilts back into the market, in a partial reversal of quantitative easing, during the two days before Truss and Kwarteng unveiled their tax-cutting plans. That would have spooked the gilts market whatever the mini-Budget contained.

These stealth taxes, plus higher corporation tax and additional energy levies, amount to the biggest tax rise the UK has seen since the 1970s. And this is happening because government spending is spiralling – estimated at £1,189bn in 2023/24. That’s around £42,000 per household or 46.2p of GDP, a near-record high.

Throughout the 1990s, state spending averaged 36.6pc of national income, rising to 39.8pc during the 2000s, in part due to heavy spending in 2009, following the global financial crisis. High spending was maintained during the 2010s, equivalent to 41.9pc of GDP.

Since then, everything has changed. Massive expenditure during Covid lockdown, funded largely by gilts bought with money created by the Bank of England, saw government spending skyrocket to 53.1pc of national income in 2020 – as the state channelled a hydrant of cash into furlough schemes and business support loans.

As lockdown ended and the economy reopened, government spending dropped sharply to 44.5pc of GDP in 2021. But rather than continuing to fall to pre-Covid levels, state expenditure then rose again to 46.1pc in 2022, and an estimated 46.2pc this year.

Successive Conservative governments have, in just a few short years, turned the UK into a big-state, slow-growth economy. And as these stealth taxes rise, those trends will continue.

