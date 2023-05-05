Mass shooting suspects ‘will never see the light of day’, says Serbian president

Uroš Blažić in the back of a police car after his arrest over the mass shooting - www.novosti.rs

A “monster” who murdered eight people and injured 13 more in Serbia’s second mass shooting in a week will never be free from jail, Aleksandar Vučić, the country’s president, pledged on Friday as he unveiled tough new gun control laws.

The suspect was named by local media as Uroš Blažić, who was captured after a nine-hour manhunt involving more than 600 officers, elite anti-terror units, dogs, drones and a helicopter after launching a string of bloody random attacks on Thursday night.

It came a day after the worst school shooting in Serbia's recent history, in which 13-year-old Kosta Kecmanović killed nine people, including eight fellow students at a school in Belgrade.

Authorities have said Kecmanovic, who has been placed in a mental institution, is too young to be charged and tried.

“There will be justice. These monsters will never see the light of the day, neither the little monster nor the little older monster,” Mr Vučić said as he addressed a shocked nation, where thousands have flocked to memorial sites and others queued to donate blood.

Masked policemen secure an area in the village of Dubona near the town of Mladenovac, about 37 miles south of Serbia's capital Belgrade - ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP or licensors

Photographs of Blažić in the back of the police car showed he was wearing a “generation 88” T-shirt, which has links to Nazi and white supremacist beliefs, as Serbia began three days of national mourning for those murdered in the school.

Blažić was arrested after a gunman armed with an automatic rifle opened fire from a car driving around a town and two villages south of Belgrade.

The youngest victim of the random attacks was just 15. A 21-year-old off-duty police officer, named as Milan Panic, and his younger sister are also among the dead.

Danica Grujicic, a Serbian health minister, said the wounded included a teenage girl who was hit in the head and another teen who had to have a kidney removed. She said their wounds had not been seen since the Balkans war.

“They are stable for now but you can never tell for sure with gunshot wounds,” she said.

Mr Vučić said the killer told police he felt “disparaged” before going on the rampage.

Story continues

He was involved in an altercation in a school yard late on Thursday in the village of Dubona, 26 miles south of Belgrade, according to the state broadcaster.

He left and then returned with an assault rifle and a handgun, opened fire and continued to shoot at people at random from a moving car.

The suspect also fired at people in the town of Mladenovac and the village of Malo Orasje before fleeing.

“It was terrible. He shot without mercy. He stopped the car and fired in bursts,” a resident told the Informer newspaper. “It was as if we were in a horror movie.”

The last mass shooting in Serbia before this week also took place in Mladenovac, when a 60-year-old war veteran called Ljubiša Bogdanović killed 13 people in April 2013.

In Dubona, blood stained a schoolyard where some of the shots were fired and also a piece of ground by a bench where residents often sit to share a beer and chat.

“I heard some tak-tak-tak sounds,” said Milan Prokic, a resident, who first thought villagers were shooting to celebrate a childbirth, as is tradition in Serbia.

“But it wasn’t that. Shame, great shame,” Mr Prokic said

Blažić was reported to have made his escape by kidnapping a taxi driver and forcing him to drive by threatening him with a hand grenade.

A manhunt is underway near Serbia's capital where a gunman has killed at least eight people and injured 13 - ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP or licensors

Police found the gunman hiding in his grandfather's house in the village of Vinjište, where they also discovered hand grenades, an automatic rifle and ammunition.

Officers also arrested the suspect's grandfather and uncle. Local media reported that more weapons and ammunition had been found in Blažić’s home, which was searched when the suspect, who reportedly has a criminal record related to violations of firearms and ammunition laws, was still on the run.

Mr Vučić said the latest shooting, which was described as a “terrorist act”, was “an attack on our entire country”.

He said he suggested the restoration of the death penalty to the prime minister but added he was overruled by the government because it would make Serbia the only country in Europe, apart from Belarus, to have capital punishment.

“I guess we can't do that according to those very smart conventions,” he said.

In Serbia, the president is largely a ceremonial figure but Mr Vučić wields considerable power as he also heads the ruling party.

Forensic police at the scene the schooting in Malo Orasje, Serbia - ANTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS

The government ordered a two-year moratorium on short-barrel guns, tougher control of people with guns and shooting grounds, and tougher sentences for people who enable minors to get hold of guns and “fierce punishment” for those with illegal weapons.

Police will first offer an amnesty for illegal guns, which has had limited success in the past in a country where weapons are common after the Balkans war of the 1990s.

Mr Vučić called on Serbia to change its gun culture in the same way England cracked down on football hooliganism after the Heysel stadium disaster

“We have to continue working despite all the sadness and pain, but we will have to fundamentally change ourselves. We have reduced the number of weapons, but even that is not enough,” he said.

“If the English managed to deal with crime after Heysel, the Australians after mass murder, we will have the strength too. Let's save the country and do it for those who suffered, for these wonderful children and wonderful people.”

“We will disarm Serbia,” he added.