Hunt’s stealth tax raid leaves families paying hundreds of pounds more to the Treasury

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has extended a freeze on income tax thresholds until 2027 - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Jeremy Hunt’s stealth tax raid has left the average household paying £368 more to the Treasury so far this year, according to accountants RSM.

The Exchequer raked in £155bn in personal tax revenues during the first four months of 2023, which is an increase of more than £10bn, or 7pc, on the same period in 2022.

The average worker’s earnings increased by more than 8pc over that timeframe, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But inflation has also run riot, so in real terms, the typical worker’s pay is only up by 0.5pc.

This falls far short of the 7pc rise in personal tax payments, which covers income tax, national insurance, capital gains and inheritance tax.

Chris Etherington, tax partner at RSM, said this is due to the freezing of tax thresholds, which means workers move into higher tax brackets as wages rise, even if their earnings are being eroded by inflation.

“With tax thresholds frozen, the latest statistics from HMRC show this is translating into higher personal tax bills for households, hitting record highs in the financial year-to-date,” he said.

“On average, households are paying 57pc more in personal taxes in the four-month period this year than they were for the same period a decade ago. This year that equates to an amount of £5,486 per household compared to £3,504 a decade earlier.”

The freeze on income tax thresholds was first announced by Rishi Sunak in March 2021 when he was Chancellor. He said the brackets would be frozen in cash terms up until 2025-26.

This was then extended by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt until 2027-28.

Together with freezes to national insurance thresholds, the OBR estimates the Government’s policy of so-called fiscal drag will bring in an extra £29.3bn of tax revenues a year by 2027-28.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, called for the freezes to be abandoned.

“The growing tax burden is piling on the pain for families struggling with a cost of living crisis,” he said.

Story continues

“Frozen thresholds and persistent inflation are dragging households into higher bands, costing hundreds of pounds on top of already sky-high taxes.

“The Treasury needs to give taxpayers a break and the economy a boost by lifting frozen thresholds.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Driving down inflation is the most effective tax cut we can deliver right now which is why we are sticking to our plan to halve it, rather than making it worse by borrowing money to fund tax cuts.

“We have taken 3 million people out of paying tax altogether since 2010 through raising personal thresholds, and the Chancellor has said he wants to lower the tax burden further but sound money must come first.”