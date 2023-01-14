Hunt saboteurs provide police with ‘heavily edited’ footage

Fox hunters - Chris Strickland

Anti-hunt activists submit “heavily edited” footage to police claiming it shows evidence of illegal hunting activity, an independent review has found.

The research, commissioned by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, appears to vindicate concerns expressed by pro-hunting groups, who have long suspected that hunt saboteurs waste police time with “fraudulent” video footage.

The report, carried out by Wrexham Glyndwr University, corroborates the experience of his officers, who say hunt saboteurs have provided them with footage which is “often edited, or grainy, long distance and...of no evidential value”.

Frustrated police told academics that obtaining statements from anti-hunt protestors was “near impossible” and that the protestors’ “focus is on sabotage not really prosecuting for the long term”.

The independent review also found that police in the region deploy “significant” resources to monitor hunting, despite public apathy towards the issue.

When called out to a hunt, police say their time is taken up preventing “people coming to harm” as a result of the sabotage and disruption carried out by anti-hunt protestors.

Most videos 'heavily edited'

It is notoriously difficult for officers to gather evidence of illegal fox hunting with hounds. The activity takes place at pace, and on private land. As the report’s authors point out, the individuals involved “could be hard to identify as a result of wearing similar clothing”.

With no automatic right to enter private land, hunt prosecutions often “depend” on evidence obtained by anti-hunt activists, such as the League Against Cruel Sports, a 2014 barrister-led review of the issue concluded.

Given the apparent reliance on such material, it is significant that academics conducting this review found reason to question the “quality” of the footage collected by hunt monitors and saboteurs.

They said that most videos submitted to the inquiry by anti-hunt groups were “heavily edited, poor quality and had no date/time stamp”. Without a time stamp, the footage is unusable given that an offence has to be charged within six months of it occurring.

The report also queried “the willingness of individuals to give supporting statements, hand over equipment and material or attend court”.

Groups undermine their complaint

This finding - that anti-hunt activists appear unwilling to comply with the investigatory process - would seem to undermine their recurrent complaint that police fail to act on what they claim to be “good” evidence.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, an organisation which advocates for the rights of pro-hunting groups, said that the report “exposes what many within the rural community have known for some time… that there is an organised attempt among anti-hunt groups to create a false impression that hunts are not operating legally”.

“Activists regularly make false allegations and provide unreliable and fraudulent evidence to back their claims,” he added.

The review also supports the testimony of officers, who told the academics that anti-hunt campaigners often refuse to engage with police, claiming that “they have the evidence but won’t give it to us”.

Only later do the activists “post on social media saying [the police] haven’t done anything”.

Fox hunting not a national policing priority

It is not however a complete clean bill of health for North Wales Police, with the report’s authors recommending that the force “more actively scrutinise hunt related incidents” before deciding there is nothing to investigate.

Academics cite one incident where an alleged “illegal hunt” was reported, only for the case to be closed “with the stated rationale being no suggestion of any disorder”.

While the apparent indifference shown here is not to be commended, given that fox hunting is not a national policing priority, it is perhaps understandable.

Nor do the academics advocate the issue to be given greater priority. The report states frankly that there are “serious cost implications” that come from training police forces to handle hunting-related crimes.

When they surveyed the local population, the resounding response from the residents of North Wales was that they wanted resources to be directed instead to protecting “children and vulnerable people”.

Mr Bonner at the Countryside Alliance concurs, saying that the “obsession with attacking hunts has serious consequences for everyone who relies on the police and the criminal justice system.

“A small but vocal minority of anti-hunt activists are wasting police time on a systematic basis and compromising the ability of officers to tackle real crime.”