Hunt for James Bond guns continues six months after raid

A Walther PPK handgun in front of a poster of the film 'For Your Eyes Only' at Christie's in London before the auction of a variety of weapons from James Bond films. (Photo by Lewis Whyld - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Four guns used as props in James Bond films remain missing six months after they were stolen by burglars who jumped through an open window to escape.

The deactivated firearms that featured in View To A Kill, Die Another Day and Live And Let Die, were taken from a collector in Enfield, north London, in March.

They include a Walther PP used by Roger Moore in a scene with Grace Jones where her character jumps off the Eiffel Tower, and a unique Magnum which is the only one in the world where the whole gun is finished in chrome.

On Monday the Metropolitan Police released CCTV footage of a silver Vauxhall Minerva that they believe the thieves used as a getaway car.

A Beretta gun used by Halle Berry in Die Another Day was among James Bond props stolen in a burglary in Enfield in March (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The suspects are three white men with eastern European accents who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

They were disturbed by neighbours as they raided the house in Aldersbrook Avenue, Enfield, at around 8pm on March 23, jumping through an open window as they fled.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area.

Actor Roger Moore on the set of "Live And Let Die". (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

“In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid.

“The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale.

A unique Smith and Weston 44 Magnum used by Roger Moore in Live and Let Die was also among the stolen firearms (Metropolitan Police/PA)

