Jaguar Land Rover owner to choose Britain for electric car battery plant

The boss of Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata is expected to fly to London next week to announce that Britain has won a battle with Europe to host its electric car battery plant.

Tata's chairman Ratan Tata is scheduled to meet Rishi Sunak to finalise the deal to build a factory which will create up to 9,000 jobs, the BBC reported.

The company had been considering another site in Spain.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had reportedly promised £500m of help if Tata picked Britain, as well as taxpayer support for Port Talbot to hit net zero by installing electric arc furnaces to replace its ageing blast furnaces.

However, Jaguar Land Rover denied it had been offered subsidies, saying last week: “Reports that JLR has been offered government funding to influence a decision around future global gigafactory locations are untrue.

“JLR will become an anchor customer of the Tata Group's future global gigafactory venture.”

The expected decision to choose the Bridgwater site in Somerset comes amid growing pressure to secure the supply chain for electric cars in Britain.

Stellantis – which makes Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat – had warned it could be forced to close factories unless the Government altered post-Brexit rules that will force it to source over 45pc of materials for electric cars within the EU next year, or face 10pc tariffs.

Hunt insisted on Wednesday that the car battery crisis could be resolved without reopening the Brexit deal.

The Chancellor said the Windsor Framework deal agreed between the UK and Brussels in February had “created a different relationship with the EU” amid calls to reopen post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Stellantis has warned the present set-up with the EU poses a “threat to our export business and the sustainability of our UK manufacturing operations”.

The carmaker had committed to making electric vehicles at its Ellesmere Port and Luton plants two years ago, which employ about 2,000 workers combined.

However, it warned: “If the cost of EV manufacturing in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, operations will close.”

Mr Hunt insisted that the Government would “talk proactively” with car manufacturers and the EU about the arrangements but said: “We are not talking about changing the deal.”

He told an audience at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit: “With the Windsor Framework we have a good deal.

“It creates trust on both sides. For all those kinds of issues, we are able to have a dialogue.

“We are able to talk about how lots of these issues can now be resolved in an atmosphere of mutual trust.”

He added: “What businesses want more than anything is stability.

“We are not talking about changing the deal but we are talking about making it work to mutual advantage.”

