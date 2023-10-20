FTSE 250 hits lowest point in a year - latest updates

Clouds over the City of London, where the FTSE 250 has hit its lowest point in a year - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain’s medium-sized companies have sunk to their lowest level in a year as surging bond yields raise concerns about borrowing costs.

The FTSE 250 has dropped as much as 0.8pc today and is set for its fifth consecutive weekly fall.

The market of so-called midcap stocks - the 250 largest listed companies in the UK after the FTSE 100 - dropped as low as 17.072.51, which was its lowest point since October 14 last year.

It comes as official figures showed retail sales slumped 0.9pc in September, raising concerns about consumer spending power as high interest rates begin to bite.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield touched 5pc last night - its highest points since 2007 - raising borrowing costs as investors fear interest rates will remain higher for longer.

The yield on the 10-year UK gilt has risen nearly three basis points to 4.7pc.

11:00 AM BST

Fully remote workers least satisfied with their jobs

Fully remote workers are the least satisfied with their jobs, according to a new survey.

Our senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the details:

Job dissatisfaction is highest among remote workers, a survey of 5,000 employees conducted by Indeed found, with one in six saying they would not describe their job as “good”. Bill Richards, UK managing director of Indeed, said: “While remote working clearly has its upsides, specifically when it comes to work-life balance, our research indicates that those who work remotely all the time are less likely to feel a sense of satisfaction, pride and purpose in their work. “Fully remote workers are also more likely to find it more difficult to feel connected to a company’s culture and potentially miss out on in-person development opportunities.” 60pc of remote employees said they were proud of their work, compared to 66pc of office workers and 70pc of hybrid workers.

Take part in our home-working poll.

10:40 AM BST

European car sales rise amid order backlogs

European car sales maintained double-digit growth last month despite higher interest rates raising borrowing costs.

New car registrations grew by 11pc to 1.2m, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said amid order backlogs.

Sales of electric vehicles edged up to make up 16pc of total deliveries.

It comes after data earlier this month showed car sales to households in the UK suffered the sharpest slump in more than a year as high prices and borrowing costs squeeze drivers.

The number of cars sold to families and individuals dropped 8pc in August to 32,071, down from 34,891 the prior year – the biggest drop for 14 months and the worst August for more than a decade.

10:11 AM BST

Foreign investment in China slumps

China’s actualised foreign investment slid 8.4pc in the first nine months from a year earlier to 919.9bn yuan (£103.7bn), China’s commerce ministry said.

The data comes as Chinese stocks fell for a third session , tracking weaker global peers amid worries stemming from intensifying conflict in the Middle East and surging US bond yields.

Major Chinese stock indexes logged their worst week in the year, with both the blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index hitting fresh lows in 2023.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7pc and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.9pc.

For the week, the CSI 300 retreated 4.2pc and the Hang Seng lost 3.6pc.

09:49 AM BST

Rouble strengthens after Putin orders exporters to sell foreign currency revenues

The Russian rouble climbed to a one-month high past 96 to the dollar as it was supported by high oil prices and the promise of stronger foreign currency supply as exporters prepare for month-end tax payments.

The rouble was 1.2pc stronger against the dollar at 95.85, its strongest point since September 22.

It had gained 1.4pc to trade at 101.40 versus the euro and firmed 1.3pc against the pound at 116.

Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov said:

The rouble has been showing more pronounced attempts to rise for the past two days. It is quite logical that exporters are increasing FX sales before the peak of the tax period.

Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles.

Additionally, this week, President Vladimir Putin’s capital controls came into force, obliging 43 groups of exporters to repatriate 80pc of foreign currency revenues.

09:31 AM BST

Middle East war could send oil to $140 a barrel, says Allianz

War in the Middle East could cause the oil price to surge to $140 a barrel and bring the world to the brink of a recession, according to analysts.

Ana Boata, head of economic research at Allianz Trade, said there is a 20pc probability of such an outcome transpiring.

She told Bloomberg Television:

Higher oil prices — that’s the direct impact. We can expect oil prices to go up from $90 per barrel to $140 at a peak, and even $120 on average next year.

Brent crude has gained 0.9pc today to more than $93 a barrel, having gained more than 10pc since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,300 people.

US-produced West Texas Intermediate was up 0.7pc today to tip over $90.

09:09 AM BST

Gas prices tick higher as Biden warns conflict could spread

European natural gas prices have resumed gains amid mounting fears that the conflict in the Middle East will widen.

Benchmark futures advanced as much as 6.1pc, following gains in oil.

While gas contracts are headed for a marginal weekly loss after recent declines, prices are still about 35pc higher since before the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

The rise in prices comes after Joe Biden delivered a national address to the US from the Oval office setting out why America needs to support Israel and Ukraine during their conflicts.

In the rare address to the nation, the US President said “conflict and chaos could spread” if America’s allies do not prevail.

Rystad Energy analysts wrote to investors: “The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, poses a serious threat to the regional natural gas market and could have knock-on effects on Europe’s liquefied natural gas supply as winter approaches.”

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 2.3pc to more than €51 a megawatt-hour. UK gas prices rose 3.2pc to more than 127p per therm.

08:50 AM BST

Markets hit by retail slump and rising borrowing costs

UK stock markets have fallen amid falling retail sales and a rise in long-term bond yields which has kept investors away from risky assets.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.6pc, and was on track for weekly declines of nearly 2pc.

The FTSE 250 index also lost 0.7pc and was set for its fifth consecutive weekly fall.

The surge in 10-year US benchmark yield overnight to briefly touch 5pc has raised borrowing costs around the world.

Adding to the declines, industrial metal miners shed 1.7pc as copper prices fell on a strengthening dollar.

Meanwhile, British retail sales fell more than expected in September as shoppers delayed buying autumn clothing due to unseasonably warm weather, along with broader cost of living pressures.

Sterling weakened 0.3pc against the dollar after the data.

IHG said it expected to close out 2023 with “very strong” financials as the Holiday Inn-owner reported a rise in quarterly revenue per room on strong travel demand. Still, shares fell 2.8pc to near the bottom of the FTSE 100.

08:40 AM BST

Musk announces plans for tiered premium Twitter subscriptions

Elon Musk said that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions.

“One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” Mr Musk said on a post on X.

He did not provide more detail on the subscription plans.

Earlier this week, the company started charging new users $1 in New Zealand and the Philippines as a test case for accessing the platform.

New users who opted out of subscribing will only be able to take “read only” actions, such as: read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts, the company said in its website.

Its “Not A Bot” subscription method aims to reduce spam, manipulation of the platform and bot activity.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.



One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

08:30 AM BST

US 10-year bond yield hits 5pc for first time since 2007

The dollar was within a hair’s breadth of the closely watched 150 yen level as it was buoyed by a surge in the US 10-year Treasury yield which briefly reached 5pc overnight for the first time since 2007.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which was last at 4.93pc, has climbed more than 30 basis points (bps) this week, driven by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer.

That kept pressure on the yen, which last bought 149.85 per dollar, not far from the psychological threshold of 150 per dollar which some traders bet could trigger an intervention from Japanese authorities, as happened last year.

The dollar/yen pair tends to closely track changes in long-term Treasury yields, particularly in the 10-year maturity.

The pound was 0.2pc lower at $1.21, although was some distance away from its two-week low of $1.20 hit on Thursday.

08:16 AM BST

Chancellor will have wiggle room for tax cuts, say economists

The fall in public sector borrowing will mean the Chancellor will have room for tax cuts in next March’s Budget, economists have said.

Ashley Webb, UK economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, said:

We continue to think that the Chancellor will have some wiggle room for a few pre-election giveaways in the March budget. But with the full upward impact on borrowing from higher interest rates and weaker GDP growth still coming down the line, any package of pre-election net tax cuts and/or spending rises will probably need to be modest.

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, added:

We expect the Autumn Statement to focus on creating fiscal space to pave the way for some pre-election giveaways in the Budget next spring, with savings coming in part from capping civil service headcount and making the public sector more efficient. However, longer-term pressures will be more difficult to ignore, and delaying the decision on increasing state pension age to 68 raises the spectre of escalating ageing costs that will have to be addressed in the next Parliament.

08:03 AM BST

UK markets open lower as retail sales slump

The FTSE 100 has opened lower after figures showed a 0.9pc slump in retail sales in September and following an embarrassing outage for the London Stock Exchange toward the end of trading on Thursday.

The UK’s blue chip index fell 0.4pc to 7,466.56 after the open, while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.3pc to 17,160.27.

07:59 AM BST

Retail figures 'do not bode well', warns PWC

The 0.9pc fall in retail sales in September does “not bode well” for the retail sector as shoppers prepare to spend less this Christmas, according to PwC.

The fall in sales was much worst than the 0.2pc drop economists had expected.

PwC leader of industry Lisa Hooker said:

Combined with the stalling recovery in consumer sentiment PwC found in its most recent survey, and the fact that almost one-in-three shoppers already say that they will spend less this festive season, this month’s retail sales figures do not bode well for the upcoming Golden Quarter when retailers make most of their sales. After a year when retail sales have held up better than many expected in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, could the British consumer have peaked too soon? Retailers will be hoping that improving economic fortunes in the coming months, as inflation continues to fall below earnings growth, encourage a last minute rush before Christmas.

However, Deann Evans, managing director of EMEA at Shopify said the fall was down to a change in shopper behaviour.

“At first glance, this will concern some retailers, but the data indicates that consumers are using these months tactically to save in preparation for spending during the holiday season,” he said.

“In fact, over half (53pc) of UK shoppers have been putting aside more money each month than they have in previous years.”

07:46 AM BST

Pay growth 'well above' level needed to bring inflation down to 2pc, says Bailey

The Governor of Bank of England has said pay is still rising at a pace inflation that is too rapid to get inflation back down to the its 2pc target, as figures earlier this week showed wage growth remained steady in August.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Andrew Bailey said he “wasn’t surprised” by Wednesday’s inflation reading that indicated consumer prices rising 6.7pc from a year ago in September, the same pace as in August.

But he added that he expects inflation to “keep coming down,” despite wage growth which is still near historic highs at 8.1pc, although down from 8.5pc in the three months to July.

He said: “Pay growth as measured is still well above anything that’s consistent with the target.”

He noted that signs of falling core inflation — which excludes more volatile items such as food and fuel — were promising, even though the reading on Wednesday fell by less than expected from 6.2pc to 6.1pc in August.

While food inflation continues to edge down too, Bailey said it had “quite a way to go yet.”

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said pay growth is 'well above anything that’s consistent' with the 2pc inflation target - REUTERS/Susana Vera

07:32 AM BST

Retail sales slump as warm weather hits autumn clothing sales

Retail sales slumped last month as shops blamed “continuing cost-of-living pressures” on consumers and unseasonably warm weather reducing the sale of autumn clothing, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes fell by 0.9pc in September against the previous month. It came after a 0.4pc increase in August.

The fall was heavier than expected, with analysts having predicted a 0.3pc decline for September.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

Retail sales fell notably in September, with retailers telling us that cost-of-living pressures are influencing consumers, particularly for sales of non-essential goods. It was a poor month for clothing stores as the warm autumnal conditions reduced sales of colder weather gear. However, September’s unseasonable warmth did help drive up food sales a little, and fuel sales rebounded from last month’s fall.

Retail sales fell 0.9% in September 2023, following a rise of 0.4% in August 2023.



When we look more broadly, sales fell 0.8% in the 3 months to September when compared with the previous 3 months.



➡️ https://t.co/35ZUMnaG5Y pic.twitter.com/e62Gy6LXha — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 20, 2023

07:29 AM BST

Debt spending 'not sustainable', warns Hunt

Public sector net debt stood at just shy of £2.6trillion at the end of September, which was around 97.8pc of UK GDP.

The ratio to GDP was 2.1 percentage points higher than in September last year and continues at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

We had to borrow during the pandemic to protect lives and livelihoods, but since then Putin’s invasion has pushed up inflation and interest rates. This means we spent twice as much on debt interest last year as we did the previous year. This is clearly not sustainable; we need to get debt falling and reduce public sector waste so that those delivering public services can get back to what they do best; teaching our children, keeping us safe, and treating us when we’re sick.

07:24 AM BST

Hunt handed £19.8bn borrowing boost

Stronger tax receipts and lower debt interest payments have helped the Government borrow £20bn less than official forecasts this year, handing Jeremy Hunt a borrowing boost and raising hopes for pre-election tax cuts.

Public borrowing stood at £14.3bn in September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

September’s figure was helped by a 7pc rise in tax receipts compared with a year earlier, including increases in income tax and VAT. Debt interest payments also eased sharply amid slower price rises.

September’s borrowing figure means the Government has borrowed £81.7bn so far this financial year to plug the gap between tax revenues and public spending.

This is far less than the £101.5bn the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent tax and spending watchdog, predicted just six months ago.

However, the Chancellor has ruled out any in the Autumn Statement next month warning of “difficult decisions” on spending.

Commenting on the latest public finance data, he said: “We need to get debt falling and reduce public sector waste so that those delivering public services can get back to what they do best; teaching our children, keeping us safe, and treating us when we’re sick.”

Debt also remains high at close to the size of the British economy at around 97.8pc of GDP. This is close to levels last seen in the early 1960s.

The Government benefited from an inflation-induced tax boom as borrowing came in well below forecasts.

Central government’s receipts were £77.3bn, which was £3.4bn more than the same month last year and £1.9bn more than the £75.4bn forecast by the OBR in March.

However, higher interest rates have added between £20bn and £30bn to the cost of servicing the national debt, the Chancellor said earlier this month.

Separate ONS data showed retail sales fell 0.9pc in September compared with August in another sign the economy is slowing down. Economists had expected a smaller 0.2pc fall.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, in September 2023 was £14.3 billion - £1.6 billion down on September 2022.



It was the sixth-highest August borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



➡️ https://t.co/mYLAU1sWxO pic.twitter.com/ZtJBK92iaR — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 20, 2023

07:15 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Jeremy Hunt has been handed room for tax cuts before the next election as government borrowing came in nearly £20bn below official forecasts in the first half of the financial year.

Public sector net borrowing excluding banks was £81.7bn in the six months to September, which was well below the £101.5bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in March.

5 things to start your day

1) ‘Horrifying’ Israel attack risks derailing global recovery, says Fed chief | Jerome Powell says policymakers are ‘proceeding carefully’ amid fears of prolonged Middle East conflict

2) ‘Holy grail’ bottle of whisky expected to fetch £1.2m at auction | Macallan Adami 1926 is believed to be world’s ‘most sought-after’ bottle of Scotch

3) OBR admits ‘genuine errors’ in its economic forecasts | Latest report reveals financial watchdog missed the mark on inflation and growth

4) Founder of China’s biggest private developer denies fleeing the country as debt default looms | Denial comes after Country Garden missed a $15.4m debt payment

5) ‘Greedy’ petrol stations charging 5p a litre more than they should, says AA | Motoring association claims average pump price failing to keep pace with falling costs

What happened overnight

Asian shares retreated after Wall Street came under pressure from the prospect of a 5pc yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond for the first time since 2007.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5pc to 31,266.84 after the government reported that consumer inflation was higher than expected in September. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 2.8pc from a year earlier in September.

It was the first time in 13 months that core CPI inflation has fallen below 3pc. But when excluding both fresh food and fuel prices, inflation was 4.2pc, still close to the 40-year peak of 4.3pc recorded earlier this year.

China announced it was keeping its benchmark lending rates unchanged, with the one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.45pc and the five-year LPR at 4.2pc, in line with market expectations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.4pc to 17,236.04 and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.3pc to 2,995.23.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 1.5pc to 2,380.62. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 1.3pc to 6,893.60. India’s Sensex was 0.4pc lower and Bangkok’s SET fell 0.3pc.

On Thursday on Wall Street, rising bond yields meant the S&P 500 shed 0.8pc to 4,278.00, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7pc to 33,414.17. The Nasdaq Composite sank 1pc to 13,186.18.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched 4.99pc up from 4.91pc late Wednesday, before paring its gain to 4.98pc.

