Escaped pet skunk Wiggy 'taking a holiday' in Essex

Wiggy has a penchant for chicken drumsticks, his owner said

The hunt is on for a pet skunk on the run which chewed its way out of its enclosure and went off on a bit of a holiday.

Owner Kim Shelley said Wiggy went missing in Witham, in Essex, on Wednesday.

She described Wiggy as "a bit of a character... who loves a cuddle" and had never emitted a pungent smell.

Ms Shelley was currently following leads after an apparent sighting of her pet at some nearby allotments.

Wiggy is about a year old and has been one of the family's pets at their Teak Walk home since June.

She described him as "like a bull in a china shop - once he gets moving, nothing's going to stop him".

Wiggy loves a cuddle - and a walk

However, she said he was "a very friendly skunk who loves a cuddle and his favourite food is chicken drumsticks".

Ms Shelley said Wiggy had "pretty much a free run of the family home and garden but he decided that wasn't enough - he wanted to go on a holiday".

Wiggy is put to bed in an enclosure in the garden shed at night, but when his owner came to see him on Wednesday morning she found he had made his escape.

"He'd chewed a big hole through the mesh and then either found a hole in the garden fence or climbed up and over," she said.

And so the hunt is on for wayward Wiggy.

'Not prone to spraying'

Ms Shelley has three other skunks, but as they are not trained as tracker skunks, they are not able to help in the Wiggy hunt, she said.

She hoped the power of social media would help find her pet, and said she would take some chicken legs down to the nearby allotments when she finished work and see if that would tempt him back.

She was also keen to stress that although skunks were famed for their defensive odour Wiggy was "not prone to spraying".

It is legal to keep skunks as pets in the UK, however, it is illegal to have the scent glands removed, the British Pest Control Association said.

While the animals can spray to deter predators and the long-lasting odour is pungent, Ms Shelley was keen to stress that Wiggy had never had reason to release anything unpleasant.

