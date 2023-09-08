Hunt considers autumn benefit cut to free up pre-election tax giveaway

Jeremy Hunt is said to have one eye on the general election as he weighs up a surprise move in his Autumn Statement - Kirsty O'Connor/HM Treasury

Jeremy Hunt is considering announcing a real-terms benefit cut this autumn, amid hopes funds could be used for a tax giveaway next year before the general election.

Usually, benefits rise in April by September’s inflation figure.

However, the Chancellor is understood to be exploring options including setting the increase in benefits at one percentage point lower than inflation, or using the inflation figure from a different month when the measure is expected to be lower.

The Bank of England expects inflation this September to be 6.9 per cent.

But by next April, Bloomberg forecasts that inflation will be 3.5 per cent.

The proposals could save the Treasury billions of pounds at a point when the public finances are tight, not least as rising interest rates push up payments for servicing government debt.

But it could open the Government up to accusations that the worst-off are not being sufficiently protected amid a cost of living crisis and trigger fresh Tory splits.

During her time as prime minister, Liz Truss reluctantly agreed to allow benefits to rise in line with inflation – then around 10 per cent – after a Tory revolt last autumn when news leaked that she was considering not doing so.

The chance of major tax cuts in the Autumn Statement is being played down by Mr Hunt and the Treasury, given the Government’s priority of halving inflation this year.

But with a general election expected in autumn 2024, there is an expectation among Tory MPs of significant tax cuts in the spring 2024 Budget.

The plans were first reported by Bloomberg on Friday. The Treasury declined to comment on speculation about what would be announced in the Autumn Statement.

The process for determining what taxation and spending decisions are made at one of the regular two annual government fiscal events has only just begun in the Treasury.

In the two-and-a-half months that remain before decisions are unveiled on 22 Nov, there will be a great deal of internal deliberation, with thinking still at a preliminary stage.

But the interest in decoupling benefits from inflation in some form is eye-catching, given the savings that could be involved and the wider political backdrop.

Two ideas being considered

Rishi Sunak’s Government has talked up the importance of doing more to encourage people to move from being reliant on receiving welfare payments to getting into work.

Allowing benefits to rise at a lower rate than had been planned would increase the relative incentives for taking up employment, the Tories would likely argue.

Bloomberg reported two specifics of what Mr Hunt and his team of advisers and officials are said to be looking at when it comes to benefits.

One would see benefits rise by a single percentage point less than the rate of inflation – in other words, a cut in real terms, which takes into account average prices.

Another, more technical, idea concerns which month is selected for the inflation figure.

That would amount to a saving of billions of pounds and still allow the Government to argue that benefits were rising in line with prices.

Truss allies unhappy

An ally of Ms Truss voiced frustration at the development, noting how some senior supporters of Mr Sunak spoke out against her when she had wanted to do something similar last autumn.

It was the ferocity of the backlash in some Tory quarters to her proposal to decouple benefits from inflation, allowing it to rise by average wages instead, that led her to abandon the plan.

A Truss ally said: “She wanted to raise benefits in line with wages, not inflation – a move that was calculated as likely to cut almost £5 billion off the benefits bill.

“Yet a significant minority of her parliamentary colleagues refused to go along with it, including a number of people holding senior roles in the current Cabinet.”