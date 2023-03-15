Hunt accused of attack on whisky drinkers with 10pc alcohol duty rise

Alcohol Duty

Jeremy Hunt has been accused of stifling the Scotch whisky industry after he failed to protect drinkers from a 10pc surge in alcohol duty.

Industry leaders dismissed the Chancellor's claims that he was giving pubs a Brexit dividend and accused Mr Hunt of imposing a “Budget of bad news” on consumers.

Duties for beers not sold on draught, wines and spirits will rise by an expected 10.1pc in August, in line with inflation – meaning drinkers will suffer some of the highest price increases in more than 20 years.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), said: “This is a budget of bad news as far as we’re concerned. It’s bad news for the consumer, it’s bad news for inflation.

“A 10.1pc rise in duty is the highest since 1981. It’s bad news for spirits, it's bad news for Scotch, and it's bad news for Scotland, which produces 90pc of all the spirits in the UK.”

Jeremy Hunt unveiled a “Brexit pubs guarantee” on Wednesday, which will increase tax relief on draught beers and ciders from August 1 as part of efforts to keep the hospitality industry competitive with supermarkets.

He said the move was only possible because of Brexit, because the European Union does not allow member countries to levy different taxes based on the package drinks are sold in.

However, pub bosses warned relief for draught beers would not keep them afloat as costs soar. The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) is anticipating a £220m hit to the industry's finances when duties rise in August.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The cut to draught duty as part of the alcohol duty reform is positive and we hope that it will result in a boost for our pubs this summer.”

However, she said: “Our industry will be facing an overall tax hike, not a reduction come August. Duty on non-draught beer will rise and the measures introduced today won’t rebalance the catastrophic impact soaring inflation and unfair energy contracts are having on both pubs and the breweries that supply them.”

Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said he welcomed the relief for draught beers but added: “Clearly there’s more work to do.”

“I made the case for duty freezes and reductions recognising the challenges facing the industry.”

Mr Cairns said his preference would have been for duties to rise in line with the consumer prices index measure of inflation – a more accurate measure – instead of the current approach where they are matched to the older, typically higher retail prices index.

The new duty rates were originally due to come into force in February. In December, the Treasury announced it would postpone the rise until August.

Wine companies have warned the increase will be their single biggest tax rise in 50 years.

This is because the Government is changing the structure of how alcohol is taxed to a new system that is based on the strength of the drink.

When this happens, the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has claimed as much as 90pc of all still wines will be hit with a rise of 9pc or higher. This, combined with the inflationary increase, amounts to “a tax hike at least double that size”, it said – adding approximately 44p to the cost of a bottle.

However, the draught beer tax cut was broadly welcomed by JD Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin. Mr Martin has spent years campaigning to reduce tax disparity between pubs and supermarkets, previously arguing that the difference is the biggest threat to the hospitality industry.

He said: “Any reduction in the tax disparity between pubs and supermarkets is welcome… this gesture by the government is a tacit acknowledgement that something needs to be done.”

However, Mr Martin added: “We will investigate how much of the tax disparity remains after this move by the chancellor. We retain our view that anything less than equality is an unsustainable distortion and is economically counterproductive.”

Overall, beer duty is still significantly higher in Britain than other countries. Beers are currently taxed 12 times higher in the UK than in Germany, according to the BBPA.

Smokers are also set to face rises in the price of cigarettes, with tobacco duty rising for the first time since October 2021.

Taxes will rise in line with inflation plus an extra 2pc on cigarettes and 6pc on rolling tobacco.