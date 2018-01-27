Hunsaker's buzzer-beater lifts Brown past Dartmouth 64-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Brandon Anderson scored 17 points and Zach Hunsaker got the winning bucket at the buzzer to lift Brown to a 64-62 win over Dartmouth on Friday night.

Dartmouth's Will Emery tied the game at 62 with the first of two free throws but missed the second shot and Matt DeWolf grabbed the defensive rebound with seven seconds left. Hunsaker took the ball down the right side of the court, cut toward the basket and banked in the floating jumper as time expired.

Hunsaker finished with 12 points for Brown (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League), Desmond Cambridge had 10 and DeWolf had 13 rebounds, with 10 off the defensive glass.

Dartmouth (4-12, 0-3), which trailed 37-24 at the break, used an 11-2 run to cut the gap to 60-59 with under three minutes left. Emery, who finished with 18 points, had a 3-point play and a dunk during the run.

Chris Knight added 12 points and Adrease Jackson had 13 rebounds to go with nine points for Dartmouth, which has lost six in a row.