‘Hungry’ Miami Hurricanes cruise to third consecutive win for best start since 2020

Heading into Thursday night’s game against Bethune-Cookman, Miami coach Mario Cristobal said his 22nd-ranked Hurricanes had made “a very conscious decision to be internally motivated and have an appetite to get better.’’

First it was Miami of Ohio, then it was 23rd-ranked Texas A&M and on Thursday night it was FCS-member Bethune-Cookman that bore the brunt of the Canes’ appetite.

The Hurricanes continued what many believe could be their climb back to prominence with a 48-7 victory over the Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium.

“They’re hungry,’’ Oklahoma transfer-turned-UM-starting-cornerback Jaden Davis assured of the Canes who lived through that 5-7 season last year.

Three down and at least nine to go for the Hungry Hurricanes, who have one more nonconference game a week from Saturday at Temple in Philadelphia before their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule begins.

UM’s only open week of the season follows the Temple game.

Thursday’s sparsely attended game emphatically belonged to the Hurricanes from the start. Six of UM’s first seven drives ended with touchdowns. Miami’s fifth drive ended with a UM fumble by Colbie Young at the B-CU 1-yard line, and the Canes punted at the end of their seventh drive.

In total, Miami scored touchdowns on seven of its nine drives, excluding when it ran out the clock.

By the end of the first half, UM led 34-0 and had 415 yards (247 passing and 168 rushing) to Bethune-Cookman’s 36 (25 passing and 11 rushing).

By game’s end, UM had 587 yards (349 passing and 238 rushing). Bethune Cookman: 165 yards (132 passing and 33 rushing).

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, replaced by freshman Emory Williams at 9:58 of the third quarter, was 19-of-23 for 247 yards and touchdown passes of 15 yards to Jacolby George and 27 yards to Brashard Smith. Van Dyke also rushed down the middle untouched for a 10-yard touchdown — the second rushing touchdown of his career — to start the UM avalanche at 10:46 of the opening quarter.

Story continues

Williams completed his first six passes and finished 9-of-11 for 102 yards.

By the third quarter, Miami began emptying its bench and the backups took over.

Starting slot receiver Xavier Restrepo had his second consecutive 100-yard game, with six catches for 120 yards.

Tailback Ajay Allen (68 yards on 12 carries) rushed for two touchdowns and Don Chaney Jr. (73 yards on seven carries) rushed for one. And true freshman speedster Chris Johnson Jr. rushed for a 21-yard touchdown, the first of his career, with 6:36 left in the game.

Defensively, the Canes had four sacks (Rueben Bain, Jake Lichtenstein, Jared Harrison-Hunte and Chase Smith). They also had two forced fumbles (Francisco Mauigoa and Thomas Gore) and a fumble recovery by Lichtenstein.

The Wildcats scored with 1:19 left in the game on a 1-yard rush by quarterback Walter Simmons.