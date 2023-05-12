Hungry for BBQ? Here’s where to find brisket in Fort Worth from 7 a.m. daily

Hey, Bud! When is Panther City BBQ going to start back serving breakfast? I know they stopped during the remodel, but I sure miss those breakfast brisket burritos.

—Tim, Fort Worth

Hurtado Barbecue, 1116 Eighth Ave., is the only breakfast barbecue restaurant at the moment. It opens at 7 a.m. daily.

A brisket biscuit with poblano sauce and a breakfast taco with brisket and sausage at Hurtado.

Panther City, 201 E. Pennsylvania Ave. (or 201 E. Hattie Ave.), is working on adding dinner soon. First will come a bar menu Thursday through Saturday, then full weekend dinner service.

“Marty’s” chicken salad sandwich at M&O Station Grill May 6, 2023.

Hey, Bud! Where can we find a good chicken salad sandwich?

—Terry, Fort Worth

The usual answer is Roy Pope Grocery, 2300 Merrick St.

But burger favorite M&O Station Grill, 200 Carroll St. near Montgomery Plaza, has a darn good “Marty’s” apple-chicken salad sandwich named for Leonards Museum founder Marty Leonard.

(Still looking for the next great smoked-chicken salad.)

Hey, Bud! Anywhere new open?

—Eager diner

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops, 1204 Sixth Ave., has vegan doughnuts, oat-milk soft-serve and soy-based ice creams in eight flavors.

We’re still watching for Maiden, 1216 Sixth Ave., the new fine-dining vegan restaurant around the corner, and Pie Tap Pizza + Workshop nearby at 1301 W. Magnolia Ave.

The next big opening might be Musume, 810 Houston St., this summer.