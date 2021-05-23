Hungover! Woman Wakes Up to Stranger's Dog in Her Bed after a Drunk Nightout in UK

A 28-year-old woman shared a hilarious account of the ‘after effects’ of a drunken night out when she woke to find a stranger’s dog on her bed. Detailing the amusing encounter on Snapchat, Mia Flynn, from Rhyl in Wales, explained that while walking home from her friend’s home on the night of May 16, she was ‘petrified’ by a husky dog that she mistook for a wolf.

The video opens with her whispering to the camera that she is scared to move in her own bed. Then she moves the camera to show a huge husky relaxing on her bed, unbothered. While Mia seems puzzled, the dog seems to be making itself at home, casually wandering in her kitchen as she pours him water. She says, “Of all the things I’ve come home with on a night out” adding that he followed her home.

Mia admits she has little recollection of the night before after she had gotten drunk at a friend’s house but a video on her phone helped retrace her steps. She shared the video with the caption “A few hours earlier” where she is walking home when she encounters a “wolf following her.” Visibly scared, she pans the camera towards the hairy hound strolling casually.

Talking to the camera, she says she didn’t know what the animal was doing. “An actual wolf. Too late for this. I feel like an Eskimo, mate”, she muttered into the camera. As we find out later, it was certainly not a wolf.

Talking to Mirror UK, Mia shares that she went to her friend’s house and had three bottles of wine. She woke up the next day hungover to find “Toby”, she named the dog, on her bed and was shocked that he might attack her.

On Facebook, she shared the picture of the dog hoping to find the owner. Luckily, someone from her Snapchat was able to put Mia in touch with the owner. The owner was “grateful that he had a sleepover” at Mia’s as she found Mia’s story hilarious.

