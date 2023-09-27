Hunger Games prequel star Rachel Zegler shares meeting with Jennifer Lawrence

Getty Images

Two of The Hunger Games franchise's leading stars have finally crossed paths.

Rachel Zegler, who is set to take on the role of Lucy Gray Baird in upcoming prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, took to Instagram to reveal the delightful meeting with Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original movie series.

Posting a clip (above) of the pair together at Paris Fashion Week on her Stories, Zegler and Lawrence are seen laughing together as they pose for photos.

"She's actual mother," the West Side Story star captioned the video.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set 64 years before the first Hunger Games movie, and focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he mentors Baird.

Lawrence was recently asked about the possibility of appearing in the prequel for a cameo during a chat on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, with one fan suggesting she could play "Katniss' grandmother".

"Oh, ’cause I’m 49 in Hollywood years, huh?" she joked, before adding: "No! That's not true."

The star also revealed what props she took home from the blockbuster franchise's set, sharing: "I took a lot, I literally took a lot of stuff. But it also just kind of happens naturally.

"I took a bow and arrow, but I had to practice with the bow and arrow, it was mine. It was in my trunk when we wrapped, so I drove home with it."

The star also revealed that "the boots from every movie are just in [her] shoe closet," adding: "I’ll sometimes just be like, 'Oh, that's Hunger Games stuff'."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in cinemas on November 17, 2023. The previous Hunger Games movies are available to stream on Prime Video UK.

