Hungary's coronavirus laws prompt new showdown with Brussels

The European parliament will discuss Hungary’s controversial coronavirus laws on Thursday, the latest showdown between Brussels and Budapest over rule of law under Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán.

In late March Hungary’s parliament gave Orbán the right to rule by decree indefinitely as part of a package of measures aimed at fighting coronavirus.

The law was criticised for failing to include a sunset clause to give clear time limit to the state of emergency and for introducing potential jail sentences for people who spread false information, which in recent days has led to raids on individuals criticising the government on Facebook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The one-hour debate in Brussels will have no formal consequences but is likely to deepen antagonism between the Orbán government and the European parliament, which in September 2018 triggered a sanctions procedure against Hungary.

The EU has struggled to come up with a robust response to Hungary’s coronavirus legislation. An initial statement warning against excessive measures did not even include the word “Hungary”, leading to Hungary itself eagerly adding its signature in support.

Hungarian government officials have branded Thursday’s hearing a “lynching” and a “witchhunt”, and Orbán has said he is too busy to attend. “It’s leftists and liberals playing politics when the continent is facing one of the greatest health and economic crises we’ve seen in a century,” Orbán’s spokesman, Zoltán Kovács, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Orbán has offered to send his justice minister, Judit Varga, to speak in his place, but the suggestion was rebuffed by David Sassoli, the parliament’s president, who said only the president or prime minister could address the hearing.

A parliament official told the Guardian that the Hungarian government would not be represented in the debate. “He [Orbán] declined the invitation, and for us the case is closed.” It is not clear what will happen if Varga travels to Brussels anyway.

Story continues

The European commission vice-president Vĕra Jourová will take part. The Czech politician caused delight among pro-government commentators in Budapest when she was reported as saying there was nothing of concern in the Hungarian laws, but in an interview over the weekend she denied making the comments and called the laws “very disturbing”. In response, Orbán’s spokesman said her remarks in the interview were “unbecoming of a commissioner”.

Independent journalists have criticised the measures in the law introducing potential jail terms of up to five years for spreading false information, saying it will make gathering and disseminating reliable reporting on coronavirus in Hungary even harder.

The government has insisted the move is justified and no different to legislation on spreading fake news in other countries. However, in recent days police have used it in a number of cases that have provoked criticism.

On Tuesday police arrived at dawn with a search warrant at the home of a 64-year-old man in the town of Szerencs who had posted a Facebook status criticising the government’s coronavirus response and called Orbán a “cruel tyrant”.

Although he was released without charge, a statement about the case on the police website said “a malicious or ill-considered share on the internet could constitute a crime”. The police posted a video online of officers taking the man away for questioning.

On Wednesday morning an opposition activist, János Csóka-Szűcs, was detained and questioned over a critical Facebook post in which he claimed beds had been emptied in his local hospital to prepare for coronavirus patients. He was released pending further investigation, while police seized and retained his electronic devices, the Hungarian outlet 444 reported.

According to officials, 83 investigations have been launched under the law so far, though no case has yet made it to court.

Orbán’s supporters have called the international criticism overblown, pointing out that parliament is still in session and can rescind the legislation at any time. Others say pushing through the measures was less about a power grab and more a demonstrative show of resolve.

Over a decade as prime minister, Orbán has eroded checks and balances, and he did not require additional legislation to augment his already considerable power. However, by refusing to compromise with the political opposition, who had agreed to support Orbán’s measures if they came with a sunset clause, he enabled the stable of pro-government media to portray the opposition as hampering efforts against coronavirus.