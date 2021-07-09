Hungary will play three games without fans after supporters brought homophobic banner to game

Hungary will play its next three games without fans after supporters were spotted with a homophobic banner at the team's match against Portugal, Uefa announced Friday.

Fans were spotted at the match — which took place June 15 — carrying a banner that read "Anti-LMBTQ." That's the abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer used in Hungary. An anti-discrimination group reported the sign to Uefa, prompting the association to take action.

In addition to playing games without fans, the Hungarian Football Federation was fined €100,000, which translates to roughly $118,000.

The team will also have to display a banner reading "#EqualGame" when it hosts games.

Prior to the game against Portugal, Hungarian fans booed members of the Irish team for taking a knee during a game in Hungary.

Hungary passed legislation banning LGBTQ content in schools

The homophobic banner was brought to the game a day after Hungary passed legislation banning LGBTQ content from schools and kid's television programming. The legislation was met with criticism and sparked protests in front of parliament.

The legislation has also caused some to urge the European Union to take action against Hungary. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte came down hard on Hungary, saying it "has no place" in the EU after passing the legislation.

Protests were held outside Hungary's parliament building after anti-LGBTQ legislation was passed. (Photo by Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

