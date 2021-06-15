Hungary 0-3 Portugal LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo penalty goal - Euros match stream, latest score updates today

(Getty Images)

Hungary vs Portugal - LIVE!

Five years after their memorable extra-time triumph over hosts France, Portugal finally begin their European Championship title defence this evening.

Fernando Santos’ side are at Budapest’s Puskas Arena for their Euro 2020 Group F opener and will be expected to make a strong start to the tournament against underdogs Hungary.

Portugal insist that the extra burden of expectation as holders with a talented squad spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo will not weigh them down as they also compete with fellow European powerhouses France and Germany in the so-called ‘Group of Death’.

But they could still face a tricky test against a Hungary team that will have no pressure on them at all, with most not giving them even a slight hope of reaching the knockout stages.

The Hungarians are competing at the Euros for only the second time since 1972, though they did reach the last 16 last time around, drawing 3-3 with Portugal in a thrilling contest en route to a heavy defeat by Belgium.

Follow Hungary vs Portugal at Euro 2020 LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog!

Read More

Hungary vs Portugal: How can I watch Euros game on TV in UK today?

Euros LIVE: Eriksen latest; Henderson blow; France vs Germany build-up

Euros top scorers: Latest goal standings; Ronaldo, Schick, Lukaku lead

Why Huawei and London are ideal partners to embrace a digital future