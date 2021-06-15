Hungary vs Portugal LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up today

(Getty Images)

Hungary take on Portugal in the opening game of Group F at Euro 2020 today.

Portugal are back to defend their crown having triumphed over France back in 2016. Blessed with some of the most naturally-gifted players in the world they are one of the favourites to win the tournament again this time around.

They boast a host of winning pedigree with Manchester City title-winners Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and European football’s all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo all in their ranks. They won’t have it all their own way, however, with World Cup winners France and three-time champions Germany also involved.

Hungary round out the undoubted group of death and will have their work cut out to get a result or two against some of the tournament big boys. They’ll have the best home advantage of the competition to try and do it, though, with the Puskas Arena set to hold a 61,000-capacity crowd for their games.

Follow live updates from Hungary vs Portugal at Euro 2020 below:

