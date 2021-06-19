Is Hungary vs France on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Kylian Mbappe of France (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary welcome France to the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in London at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

It was the perfect start to the tournament for Didier Deschamps’ men, with a Mats Hummels own goal doing the damage to secure all three points against Germany.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante all impressed as the world champions started with a win.

FOLLOW LIVE: Hungary host world champions France

As for Hungary, they threatened Portugal throughout but were ultimately overwhelmed late to lose 3-0 after goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 1:15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

Line-ups:

Hungary: Gulasci, Botka, Szalai, Fiola, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Nego, Orban, Sallai, Schafer, Szalai

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe

Odds:

France: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Hungary: 10/1

Prediction:

Hungary really impressed me with their bravery, ambition and resolute defending against Portugal, but they fell apart at the end. France will overwhelm them as Ronaldo and co. did. 4-0 France.

