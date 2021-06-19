Is Hungary vs France on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture
Hungary welcome France to the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in London at Euro 2020 on Saturday.
It was the perfect start to the tournament for Didier Deschamps’ men, with a Mats Hummels own goal doing the damage to secure all three points against Germany.
The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante all impressed as the world champions started with a win.
FOLLOW LIVE: Hungary host world champions France
As for Hungary, they threatened Portugal throughout but were ultimately overwhelmed late to lose 3-0 after goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 1:15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.
Line-ups:
Hungary: Gulasci, Botka, Szalai, Fiola, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Nego, Orban, Sallai, Schafer, Szalai
France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne, Pogba, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe
Odds:
France: 1/3
Draw: 4/1
Hungary: 10/1
Prediction:
Hungary really impressed me with their bravery, ambition and resolute defending against Portugal, but they fell apart at the end. France will overwhelm them as Ronaldo and co. did. 4-0 France.
Read More
Hungary vs France live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today
Hungary vs France LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Luke Shaw backs ‘best striker in the world’ Harry Kane to come good for England