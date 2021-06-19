Hungary vs France LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Euros match stream today

(ES Composite)

Hungary vs France - LIVE!

World champions France are back in action at Euro 2020 this afternoon as they face Hungary in Group F.

Didier Deschamps’ side got their campaign off to the perfect start by beating Germany 1-0 in their opening fixture, coming out on top in the heavyweight tussle in Munich thanks to Mats Hummels’ own goal.

France can secure their place in the last-16 with victory over the Hungarians, potentially allowing Deschamps to rotate for their final game, against Portugal.

However, Hungary showed more than enough in their opening game against the Portuguese to suggest this will be no walkover, frustrating Cristiano Ronaldo & co. for more than 80 minutes before conceding three late goals that gave the scoreline an unfair reflection.

France will also have to deal with a raucous, capacity home crowd at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest.

You can follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

