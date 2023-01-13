Hungary says deadly attack on policemen in Budapest not a terrorist act - prosecutor

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - An attack in which a man injured three Hungarian police officers in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife, one of whom died in hospital, was not a terrorist act, a prosecutor told a briefing on Friday.

As the three officers tried to detain him, the man stabbed them and tried to escape to the street, where a fourth officer shot him in the foot, police said earlier.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)