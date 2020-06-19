Hungary ready to take steps in case second wave of coronavirus comes: PM Orban

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will take the necessary legal and economic measures to protect lives in case there is a second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

"If there are signs pointing to a second wave (of the virus) coming, we will not hesitate to take the necessary legal and economic steps," Orban said.





