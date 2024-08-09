Hungary makes a splash with two medals in men's Olympic marathon swim

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won gold in the Olympic men's 10km marathon swimming at the Paris Games on Friday. Second place went to Germany, while Hungary clinched the third spot, just ahead of Italy.

In the day's first Olympic event, 31 men plunged into the waters of the Seine for the 10km marathon swim.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky timed 1hr 50min 52.7sec to finish 2.1sec ahead of Germany's Oliver Klemet, while Hungary's David Betlehem claimed bronze.

Rasovszky, the reigning world champion and silver medallist from Tokyo, took the initiative early, grabbing the lead on the second lap.

The 27-year-old exchanged the lead with German Florian Wellbrock, the defending champion, but then emerged on top from that duel, grabbing the lead decisively at the 6.6km mark.

While Wellbrock faded, finishing eighth, another German Klemet took up the challenge and pulled away from the pack to chase down Rasovszky.

'The Balaton Shark'

But the Hungarian, nicknamed the "Balaton Shark", after his club, had the energy and the tactical nous to hold on to his advantage towards the finish at the Pont Alexandre III bridge.

Compatriot Betlehem delivered a late burst to pip Italy's Domenico Acerenza to third place.

Hungary has clocked up 10 medals at the Paris Olympics: four gold, three silver and three bronze.

(with AFP)



