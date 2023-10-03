Hungary’s dystopian book sanctions will only make children more determined

Books are being wrapped in plastic to stop young people from being able to peruse the contents - Marton Monus/ dpa/ Alamy

Five years ago, I received some of the most impassioned emails I’ve ever had from Telegraph readers. They were in response to a piece about the reading matter being given to children as young as four in British pre-schools and primary schools.

It had emerged that Michael Hall’s book Red: A Crayon’s Story – about a blue crayon mistakenly labelled red who is suffering an identity crisis – was a popular choice amongst teachers, alongside Sara Savage’s Are You a Boy Or Are You a Girl (recommended reading age 3+), and many were furious at the so called “woke weaning” these books were being used for, without parental consent.

I doubt even the angriest reader, however, would condone what is happening in Hungary where, in an attempt to abide by their draconian new anti-LGBT laws, booksellers have taken unprecedented measures to “shield” children from any books involving gender and sexuality.

According to a report at the weekend, bookshop shelves across Budapest are now peppered with plastic-wrapped books, to prevent “underage” readers opening them. Mythological works by the popular children’s author, Rick Riordan, and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series are among these.

Children are also now routinely barred from whole sections of the shop floor and have reportedly been ordered to leave if found to be “transgressing”.

All of this feels like the most nightmarish piece of dystopian fiction. It’s a situation that doesn’t just carry echoes of fascism but is, as surmised by the prominent independent politician, Akos Hadhazy, straightforwardly “fascist”.

However, there’s comfort in the certainty that, like putting the chocolate biscuits out of reach, on the top shelf, you will only ever make children more determined to get their hands on them. As someone who would sneakily use her pocket money to buy “adult only” Jilly Cooper novels from car boot sales and inhale the naughty bits with my best friend in secret, I know this. Also, as far as I know, the internet in Hungary hasn’t been shrink-wrapped.

