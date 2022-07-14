Hungary central bank leaves one-week deposit rate steady at 9.75%

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian forint and Euro notes are seen in this photo illustration taken in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 9.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday after last week's sharp increase to rein in the forint, central Europe's worst-performing currency.

On Tuesday the bank raised its base rate by yet another 200 basis points, its second hefty increase in two weeks, and pledged further decisive action to rein in inflation that is being exacerbated by the weak forint.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)