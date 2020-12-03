Hungary cannot accept EU budget proposal in current form - PM's chief of staff

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union's budget and its coronavirus recovery fund cannot take effect without Hungary's approval and Hungary cannot accept the proposal in its present form, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas said Hungary was open to further negotiations but it had the right of veto, and if the present EU proposal linking access to funds to a clause on respecting the rule of law was maintained "there will not be an agreement".

Poland and Hungary are blocking about 1.8 trillion euros worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the 27-country bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of COVID-19.

