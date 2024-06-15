Hungary 1-3 Switzerland: Granit Xhaka pulls the strings in crucial Euro 2024 win

Big win: Granit Xhaka and goalscorer Kwadwo Duah (REUTERS)

Switzerland held off a late fightback from Hungary to win their opening Euro 2024 game.

Striker Duah put the Swiss ahead in the 12th minute from Aebischer's defence-splitting pass - the goal initially ruled offside but allowed after a VAR check.

It was Duah's first goal for Switzerland, in just his second appearance, and Aebischer then opened his own international account with a superb curler on the stroke of half-time to put his side firmly in control.

Hungary, who qualified impressively under Italian coach Marco Rossi, were a different proposition after the break and got a lifeline in the 66th minute when Barnabas Varga stooped to head in Dominik Szoboszlai's inswinging cross.

Switzerland resisted late Hungarian pressure and Embolo - coming off the bench after an injury-ravaged season - seized on a defensive error in stoppage time to seal the points and put the Swiss level with Germany on three points after the hosts thrashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday.

It was Hungary’s first competitive defeat since September 2022 and now they must take points off Germany to keep their tournament alive. Switzerland could confirm their place in the knockout stages by beating Scotland in their next game.